Jazz at the Taylor returns for 5th season

Jazz at the Taylor is returning to the Taylor Theater for its fifth year on the Kenan Center campus. The Buffalo Jazz Association will open the season this weekend.
“Over the past few years, the Taylor Theater has become one of my favorite places to perform,” Buffalo Jazz Association member Mark Filsinger said. “The theater is aesthetically beautiful, sounds perfect for jazz, and allows for a special connection between musicians and audience members. It is a special energy and I always leave the show feeling great.”
Filsinger, a trumpet player who holds a PhD in music education and a Master of Music in jazz studies from the Eastman School of Music, has performed with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Temptations and at several national and international music conferences. In Buffalo Jazz Association he is joined by Elliot Scozzaro on alto saxophone, Brendan Lanighan on trombone, Alec Safy on bass, Carmen Intorre on drums and Nick Weiser on piano.
Taylor Theater, which was recently renovated, has new handicapped seating, rugs, lighting and sound board.
Buffalo Jazz Association's concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For ticket information, call 433-2617, visit the Kenan business office at 433 Locust St. or go to www.kenancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.