Casual Dragon Games, 136 Walnut St., will host Game Jam 2021, a gathering of individuals intent on creating board games and other games, from Friday through Sunday.
Artists, musicians, writers, programmers and enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to take part and work together on creating new games. There will be free software available for downloading and future use, as well as physical board game supplies for use during the jam.
“As a community we grow together through creating and building together,” noted Mark Miller, the creator of LIL-CON and operator of Ichiban Games game studio, who has organized Game Jam in conjunction with Casual Dragon. Additional sponsors include Papa Leo’s and Game Heads United.
The Game Jam will be ongoing from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
On opening night, the Game Jam theme will be announced following presentation of a “Key Note” (a brief video). Participants will introduce themselves and identify their desired role (board game making, creating music for a video game, etc.), then the group will brainstorm ideas for games that fit the theme. Says Miller, “If you are new and have never done anything like this before, that’s 100 percent awesome and happy to have you.”
Presentation of games designed during the weekend is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.
All participants are asked to bring and wear a face mask while Game Jam is in session. They should also bring whatever utensils they have, such as laptops/PC units and game controllers, headphones, microphones, drawing supplies, art tables, and the like. Musicians must bring laptops and headphones to make music; there’s no room for live instruments, according to Miller.
The weekend food fee is $20 per person.
For more information, or to sign up, find the Facebook event “Game Jam 2021” or email ichibangamesofficial@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.