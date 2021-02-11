Ice sculpting wonderland setting up shop

In excess of 150,000 pounds of ice will be carved into more than 90 sculptures at the Hamburg Fairgrounds as part of the Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive Thu, a brand-new event produced by the Ice Farm.
It is being billed as a family friendly event taking COVID-19 into account that will take place between 5 and 10 p.m. nightly today through Monday.
Some of the best sculptors in the world will create larger than life displays that will celebrate Valentine’s Day, various classic sculpture styles and a tribute to front line workers. The sculptures will be brilliantly lit using colored LED lighting to highlight the beautiful hand carved masterpieces.
The drive through should take about 15 to 30 minutes once you have entered the sculpture area.
Admission is $25 per vehicle and includes all taxes and fees. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are only available online at https://maingatetickets.com/events/view/894. There are a limited number of tickets for each night and you must select a date and time slot when purchasing your ticket.
