Hyatt's sponsors Chalk YOUR Walk competition

The Lewiston Council on the Arts has announced that Hyatt's of Buffalo is a new sponsor and has made a generous contribution toward the upcoming Chalk YOUR Walk competition.
“Hyatt’s - All Things Creative is proud to support the Lewiston Council on the Arts and the Chalk YOUR Walk Competition. Together we can brighten our days and brighten our neighborhoods,"said Chris Piontkowski, retail operations manager at Hyatts.
With no Lewiston Art Festival, the Lewiston Council on the Arts has taken the KeyBank Chalk Walk Competition online and the competition is open to anyone in Western New York who can compete from the comfort of their own driveway, parking lot, path or park. Nature, music, animals, hobbies, books, sports…. anything can be the inspiration for the mural.
Guidelines and instructions can be found on the Art Council website https://artcouncil.org/ and on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lewistonartscouncil/.
Once the creation is completed, take a photo and email it with an application. The deadline to submit is July 20. Judges will select the Best of Show winner ($500 prize) and all the submissions will be posted on their Facebook page and the People’s Choice Award ($250) determined by online voting. On Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. the council will announce the winners on Facebook.
For more information call 754-0166 or email: artstaff@artcouncil.org.
