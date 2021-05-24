How 'bout a scoop of 'Cheektavegas' ?

When visitors and locals alike find themselves in search of a cold, sweet treat in Lockport, they may end up at Lake Effect artisan ice cream shop on Canal Street.
Lake Effect sports an ever rotating menu of everything from traditional flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough to more “out of the box” options such as Medium Extra Creamy — inspired by Franks Hot Sauce. The operators try to release new flavors every few weeks.
The most recent additions are Mimosa Sherbert, a sweet and tart orange sherbet spiked with champagne that was released for Mother’s Day, and Cheektavegas, an homage to the Cheektowaga heritage of the owners, Jason Wulf and Erik Bernardi.
“I lived in Cheektowaga until I was 4. That’s when we moved and built a house in Lockport. My family is all from Cheektowaga both on my mom and dad’s side.” Wulf said.
“We decided to combine both the Italian and Polish communities of Cheektowaga into this flavor. The base is a mascarpone caramel, which is the Italian part. We then combined it with popular Polish Prince Polo hazelnut wafer candy bars. It’s a match made in heaven.”
Milk chocolate pieces and mixed nuts are tossed in there, too.
Wulf and Bernardi came up with a creative way to alert customers to the availability of Cheektavegas in Lake Effect’s shops (there’s one in Buffalo, too). They added pink flamingos to the shop windows.
“Cheektowaga is the land of pink flamingos, That is no joke, and springtime is when they start to emerge again.” Wulf said. “We thought it would be fun to have flamingos in our windows, kind of a “bat signal” to all the people of Cheektowaga!”
Cheektavegas has been well received thus far. The creators only intended to make one batch but have already made a second.
Paula’s Donut, Sponge Candy and Loganberry are some of Lake Effect’s other popular varieties with Western New York roots.
“We will always continue to use this incredible community as an inspiration in our flavor making.” Wulf said.
Wulf himself prefers non-traditional ice cream offerings. Some of his favorite Lake Effect flavors are London Fog, Gin and Juice and Date at the Zoo, he said.
Information about the business’ upcoming ice cream mystery box releases can be found on the Lake Effect Ice Cream Facebook page.
