Holiday fun coming to Herschell Carrousel museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum will be hosting a several holiday events for families this season.
Each event will have a limited number of spaces available and will require that visitors follow the museum's safety protocol. Each event requires pre-registration and pre-payment via the museum's website.
Coming up:
• SANTA ON THE CARROUSEL — Nov. 28 and Dec. 19, tickets $10 per person. The traditional "Santa on the Carrousel" event has been modified as museum staff and Santa have broken each of his visits up into four, one hour-sessions that are time ticketed. Guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their ticketed time for a smooth check-in.
Guests will receive 30 minutes to ride the carrousel with Santa, shop, and explore the museum. The other 30 minutes will be in our children's gallery where everyone can make an ornament to take, write letters, and more.
Santa will be wearing personal protective equipment as he rides the carrousel, making sure he is able to safely say hello to all of our friends and families. There will be a 10 minute gap between carrousel rides for sanitizing.
• ELF CAMP — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12, tickets are $25 per child ages 5and up. Elf camp is a three-hour event allowing children to make gifts, cards, play games and have fun. Kids will have time to make four gifts each to give to friends or family. Additionally each child will be able make tags, cards, and a place setting to leave out for Santa when he comes. Holiday music and games will be played, and a special story time.
• GINGERBREAD HOUSE MAKING — 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are $20 per person. Join carrousel staff in decorating a gingerbread (craft paper) house with reinforced confectioners sugar glue, and bright candies to take home and display for years to come. Each attendee will be given a house, ample amounts of candy, sprinkle, royal icing glue, and care instructions during the event. This event is open for the whole family, but it is recommended for ages 7+.
The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum is located at 180 Thompson St. in North Tonawanda. Visit https://www.carrouselmuseum.org for more information.
