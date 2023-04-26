Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum has joined Museums for All, a program that opens doors to low-income families in the region.
The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum for a minimal fee of $3 per person, up to six people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country.
Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities. More than 850 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are located nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
It's the signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
