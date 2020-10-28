Ghost hunt taking place at NACC

After you're finished handing out candy on Saturday night, head down to the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center to see if they can make contact with its resident child spirit, Emily. Niagara Paranormal Investigations will visit the NACC on Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls for a three-hour overnight Halloween ghost hunt.
NACC staffers say Emily has always been curious about the artists and employees here: peeking her head around the corners of the walls, running down the hallways and giggling as she plays hide and seek with us under the stairs. She has always been very friendly, not shy to let you know she's there and looking to play.
The NPI will be setting up cameras and using equipment to try and contact her, and welcomes the public to come watch and take part in the investigation. Attendees can bring their own equipment in an effort to talk to Emily, or whomever else may be lurking the halls in the middle of the night.
The 100-year-old NACC building has an incredible history, and multiple hiding places to explore. Attendees should wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight, as there will be four floors to investigate. In addition to the halls, we will be opening the gym, the Grand Theater and the room under the stairs for our guests (living guest and, well ... no longer living guests!)
The event will run three hours starting at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning prior to the time change. Due to state regulations, tickets will be very limited, so it's recommend getting them early before they sell out as they will not be available to purchase at the door. No one will be admitted into the building without wearing a mask. Must be at least 16 years old to enter.
Personnel from the NACC will be on hand to answer questions about the building and past sightings. NPI is donating the nights proceeds to the NACC.
Tickets are $22 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paranormal-ghost-hunt-tickets-126990041633 .
