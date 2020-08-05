The George Eastman Museum recently launched an online project that provides access to a selection of digitized films from its moving image collection. To date, the museum has released 23 digitized films, including groundbreaking documentaries by Leo Hurwitz, a group of 13 rare screen tests from the David O. Selznick Collection (among them a screen test of the recently deceased Hollywood legend Olivia de Havilland for her signature role of Melanie in "Gone with the Wind"), and a Rochester-based film about Eastman Kodak Company.
Most of the digitized films are accompanied by an introduction. Free access is available at eastman.org/digitizedfilms.
“As a museum our goal is not only to provide access to our collections, but also to exhibit works of art in their original formats. Yet, as a result of pervasive isolation, online resources have become particularly valuable and appreciated,” said Peter Bagrov, PhD, curator in charge, Moving Image Department of the Eastman Museum. “We know that viewing these films on a computer or handheld device is not the way they were intended to be seen, but for now, in an effort to provide some special cinematic experiences during this pandemic, we hope that you all enjoy the shows!”
The museum’s Leo Hurwitz collection comprises 35 film titles, as well as 61 cubic feet of corresponding documentation, covering the 60-year career of one of the most influential documentary filmmakers of the twentieth century. Emergency Ward (US 1952) and The Young Fighter (US 1953) are groundbreaking documentaries, predecessors to direct cinema. Dancing James Berry (1958) is a record of one of the finest examples of African American social jazz dancing. Here at the Water’s Edge (1962) is a visual poem that grows more relevant today, in the context of climate change. All four were preserved with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rohauer Collection Foundation and are the first of Hurwitz’s films the museum is making available to view online.
The Eastman Museum owns more than 300 screen tests for motion pictures made by producer and studio executive David O. Selznick. Among the online digitized films are some of Selznick’s screen tests, featuring a host of Hollywood stars as well as some unfamiliar faces, from his preparations for The Young in Heart (1938) and Gone with the Wind (1939). Technicolor tests of Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Olivia de Havilland (who died on July 26 at age 104), Hattie McDaniel, and other stars of Gone with the Wind were filmed to try out different hairstyles, makeup, and costumes. Screen tests of Susan Hayward and Margaret Tallichet (both of whom auditioned for Scarlett O’Hara but did not get the part) and of Georgette Harvey (considered for the role of Mammy) provide a unique opportunity to peek into an alternative history of cinema, to witness some of the “what ifs.” Two of the most remarkable items in the collection feature American theatre legends Maude Adams and Laurette Taylor, who were both tested for the same role in The Young in Heart. These tests remain the only record of their acting in sound films.
