The George Eastman Museum is launching a new series of virtual talks, Future/Present, featuring early- to mid-career photographers and artists who are exploring some of the most pressing issues of our time and pushing the boundaries of image-making and visual culture today.
The series will kick off online with visual artist and storyteller Citali Fabián at 6 p.m. on March 18. The event is free for museum members and $10 suggested ticket for non-museum members.
• MARCH 18: “Who We Are: Decolonizing Visual Narratives” — Citlali Fabián is a Yalalteca, Mexican visual artist and storyteller who uses photography to explore identity and its connections with territory, migration, and community bonds. In this online artist’s talk, Fabián will share her work and discuss how photography enables her to portray her indigenous identity and build a sense of belonging. Her work has been exhibited internationally and her project Mestiza was selected as one of the New York Times Lens Blog’s “13 Stories That Captured Photography in 2018.”
• APRIL 22: “Capturing Fiction” — Sam Cannon will take us inside her digitally altered worlds that blend fantasy, surrealism, and fashion to create works of art that challenge our perception of nature, the human body, and technology. Cannon is an artist and director working at the intersection of photography, video, installation, and performance art. Her work has been exhibited at Art Basel Miami Beach, Mana Contemporary, and Spring/Break Art Show. The Impression magazine included her in their “50 Female Creatives Representing the Next Generation of Talent” in 2018 and Wired named her one of their “23 Photographers You Should Know” in 2019.
• MAY 6: “Stranger Fruit” — Jon Henry is a visual artist working with photography and text whose work reflects on family, sociopolitical issues, grief, trauma, and healing within the African American community. In this talk, he will speak in depth on how his project Stranger Fruit began, as well as the work that preceded it. Henry’s work has been published both nationally and internationally and exhibited in numerous galleries including Aperture Foundation, Smack Mellon, BRIC, and Blue Sky Gallery, among others. He was recently awarded the Arnold Newman Grant for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture, an En Foco Fellow for 2020, one of LensCulture's Emerging Artists for 2019. He has also won the Film Photo Prize for Continuing Film Project sponsored by Kodak.
For more information, visit eastman.org.
