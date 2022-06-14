GardenFest in bloom this weekend

Lewiston GardenFest, presented by Lewiston Garden Club, will take place along Center Street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The festival features more than 60 vendors selling flowers, plants and handcrafted art and garden essentials along with a garden walk, speakers, a container garden contest, and more.
“Lewiston GardenFest features plenty of ideas and inspiration to update your own garden or outdoor space, as well as some fun garden-related activities for guests of all ages,” Judy Talarico, chair of Lewiston GardenFest, said.
Festivalgoers can stroll through several public and private gardens throughout the weekend with a free garden walk. The gardens vary in size and style and are located both within walking distance, and a short drive from Center Street. Maps highlighting the featured gardens are available at the hospitality booths during the festival.
For budding gardeners, kids can decorate butterfly rocks or create tissue flowers, both while supplies last.
Representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension will be available in Hennepin Park to answer gardening questions and provide free soil sample analysis.
On Saturday, David O’ Donnell from Eastern Monarch Butterfly farm will speak at 11 a.m. and Tim Zimmerman from Medford Nursey will host a presentation at 1 p.m. Master Gardener Lyn Chimera will present at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All garden talks take place in front of the Frontier House.
Adults and children are also invited to participate in Lewiston GardenFest’s container garden contest. Prepare an arrangement in a traditional container or think outside the planter. Bring the container entry and a stand for display to the container garden tent in Hennepin Park by 9 a.m. on Saturday. Throughout the weekend, festivalgoers can vote for their favorite container garden. Prizes will be awarded to those containers that garner the most votes.
Proceeds from Lewiston GardenFest go back into the soil of the historic village for civic beautification efforts and scholarships. For more information, visit lewistongardenfest.com.
