Artpark’s Free Family Saturdays head into the Jurassic period this weekend, featuring the Art of Dinosaurs.
The popular weekly series features themed craft activities. This week’s schedule:
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Indigenous Ways of Knowing (Native American Peace Garden) featuring traditional Haudenosaunee storytelling. Storyteller Perry Ground will share the story of the Creator’s Game — Lacrosse. Participants will learn about the different traditional uses of the games to Native people and some basic Lacrosse skills with a very energetic, fun, and engaging style that makes the audience part of the experience.
• Noon to 4 p.m. — Workshops under the Amphitheater awnings — Activities include Flying Pterodactyl, chomping T-Rex, dinosaur eggs, dino-hat, pottery and free paint.
• 1 and 3 p.m. — Performances by Niagara University Regional Theatre (N.U.R.T.)
Next week, July 30, the theme of the day is “The Art of Balance.”
It will feature acoustic storytelling with Tonemah. The award-winning Tuscarora singer-songwriter will share Native stories from his experiences and the relationships he has made along his journey. His organic storytelling style has become his trademark. Tonemah’s life experiences of growing up on, and off reservations coupled with his professional undertakings have given him a truly unique perspective that he brings to his songwriting and stories.
Activities will include making a balancing bird, toy trapeze, positive/negative composition, record mandala, pottery, and free paint
The performer will be Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate in “Branché” in the Artpark Emerald Grove at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.