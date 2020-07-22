Food Truck Thursdays ready to roll

Food Truck Thursdays, the weekly lunch series now in its third season, will resume for the summer, at the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. West, off of Main Street, Niagara Falls, beginning today.
The series runs each Thursday through Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring a different local food truck each week. The event goes on rain or shine, with socially distant seating provided both inside and outside the Niagara Falls Train Station. Parking is free.
The food truck schedule (subject to change) is a follows:
• TODAY — Steaksters
• JULY 30 — Dirty Bird Chicken ‘N Waffles –and- LuGia’s on Wheels
• AUG. 6 — Steaksters
• AUG. 13 — Fat Bob’s Smokehouse
• AUG. 20 — PizzaAmore “The Wood Fire Way”
• AUG. 27 — J&L’s Boulevard BBQ Truck –and- LuGia’s on Wheels
• SEPT. 3 — TBA
• SEPT. 10 — J&L’s Boulevard BBQ Truck
“The City of Niagara Falls is happy to welcome back these fabulous food truck vendors for another fun summer in Niagara Falls,” said Mayor Robert Restaino. “Come and enjoy some great food in our great city!”
Guests are encouraged to visit the Underground Railroad Heritage Center and experience the colorful new murals along neighboring Main Street while they are there.
Some of the weeks will feature local live music, to be announced. Guests are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, which will be posted at the event. Masks are required while ordering and receiving food. Guests are also asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and follow the 6-foot social distancing guidelines.
Food Truck Thursdays is being presented by the Niagara Falls Office of Planning and Economic Development.
