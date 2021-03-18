Flight Gallery to re-open with works by Jason Dittly

Flight Gallery will exhibit works by award-winning artist Jason Dittly starting Saturday. The exhibition entitled "Lines" is the first exhibit in the space since the summer of 2020 due to COVID.
“We are excited to re-open as a space for artists to share their work to the community at large,” says Parrish Gibbons Herzog, curator of Flight Gallery. “Our gallery is located within Flying Bison Brewery and allows for social distancing and family friendly gatherings.”
Lines is a series of work created by the Lockport-based artist which highlight “natural objects using unnatural and non-emotional means in over lapping, straight mechanical lines,” says Dittly. “My attempt was to reduce the anatomy of the object into its basic important and unique components, and transpose them into borderless straight lines and formless color.”
This series includes a new technique to the artist in which he began “experimenting with adding in a third dimension to [his] abstract work using colorless hand carved embossing”.
Dittly is also known throughout the region for his coffee roasting business, True Bean Coffee based out of Lockport. All of the True Bean Coffee products are branded with artwork created by Dittly.
The exhibit Lines will be on display through the end of May. Flight Gallery is open 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, you can follow @flightgallerybflo on Facebook or Instagram. Flight Gallery is a mini-gallery located inside Flying Bison Brewing Company, 840 Seneca St., Buffalo. Enjoy a sample of local art. Follow @flightgallerybflo on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.