Two popular Western New York events — First Night Buffalo and Christmas in the Country — have both announced they're proceeding with virtual events this year.
Details for the 32nd annual First Night Buffalo, a New Year's Eve celebration presented by the Independent Health Foundation, are being finalized with the unveiling of them lineup of entertainment and activities in early December, according to Carrie Meyer, executive director, Independent Health Foundation.
“Although we won’t be celebrating together in the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center this year, the Independent Health Foundation is offering some fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment so they can celebrate the new year together in their homes,” Meyer said. “Everyone can look forward to interactive videos featuring familiar faces from First Night and fun activities for all ages to enjoy. The show will go on!”
For more information on the Foundation’s activities, visit www.independenthealth.com/foundation.
As for the Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market typically held at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg, the event will be reformatted into a virtual shopping experience. The virtual event — Christmas in the Country at Home — will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at https://my.boothcentral.com/v/events/christmas-in-the-country-at-home.
The massive artisan market brings together over 450 small business artisans from across the country for a four-day shopping experience like no other. Unfortunately, according to Kaczynski, the vast majority of these artisans have been unable to participate in any events and therefore are largely without income.
Christmas in the Country at Home will feature almost 150 artisans and will include live video chats with artisans and a variety of ways to purchase directly from the artisans.
“You can not only make meaningful holiday purchases for your loved ones, but you will also help so many small businesses in the process. And I can’t think of a better way to spread joy in 2020,” said Dan Kaczynski of Premier Promotions of WNY.
