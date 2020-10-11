WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) has announced the availability of funding for local volunteer and combination fire departments under the second round of federal fire grants made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The application window for the emergency aid grants is open now and closes Nov. 13
“The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is designed to support community readiness in response to emergencies," Higgins said. "The impact of the coronavirus outbreak puts a new strain on our first responders. This emergency funding provides necessary resources to support protective equipment and supplies.”
The CARES Act included $100 million in COVID-19 supplemental funding for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. This funding is primarily intended to cover the costs of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and other specialized needs for firefighters and first responders who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With approximately $31 million of these funds yet to be distributed, FEMA has launched a second opportunity for departments to apply.
All volunteer and combination fire departments are eligible to apply in FY20 AFG-S Round 2, even if they were awarded funding during the first application period. Departments may re-submit applications if they were not selected in the first wave of applicants.
For additional information about this funding opportunity, visit https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters.
Departments with questions can also contact the AFG Help Desk at firegrants@fema.gov or 1-866-274-0960.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.