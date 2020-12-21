While many individuals, families and small businesses may be breathing a sigh of relief over the latest COVID economic relief package coming from Washington, Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said Monday that the $900 billion deal was both late in coming and missed the mark it needed to hit.
"While there is no doubt that the families, businesses, schools and other programs that made it into the relief package are all in need of help, it is impossible to explain why local governments were left out — except if you recognize that it was a callous political act," Restaino said.
The mayor argued that even as businesses and families have suffered significant hardships from the pandemic, state and local governments have continued to provide critical services.
"Local governments continued to provide essential services — public safety, public works, and sanitation, to name a few. Local governments were forced to terminate programs for youth and seniors as a result of falling revenues due to the shutdowns caused by the pandemic." the mayor said. "Public employees continued as essential workers to keep city-systems working all while suffering the same risks as all frontline workers.
For Restaino, the failure to included financial aid to state and local governments in the new aid package was "an outrage."
"Local governments provided frontline support to their residents and responded to federal and state directives in the management of the health crisis," Restaino said. "And to be forgotten as an essential institution in this relief package is outrageous and short-sighted."
The mayor predicted that if the federal government does not provide more aid soon, the result will be devastating.
"As cities struggle to make their way out of the pandemic, more cuts to personnel and reductions in services become the only method congress has given us to avoid tax increases to maintain services- increases that will further impact the working families congress claims to care about," the mayor said.
Restaino also called on Republican U.S. senators, who have formed the biggest hurdle for government aid proposals, to stop putting off action on the needs of cities and states.
"While we know that there are those in Congress who understand the plight of local governments, it is unfortunate that the voice for local government was ignored," he said. "It is not enough to suggest that this is just 'a beginning' or a 'first installment' and 'the new administration and congress know they need to do more.' These promises hold out as much hope as the comments over the last six months that 'something has to get done.' "
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.