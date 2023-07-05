Twenty-two years is a long time. But that’s how long residents of Youngstown have been enjoying live music on Friday nights in Falkner Park. This year’s free concert series kicked off Friday with a return from the Mackenzie Highlanders Pipes and Drums.
The concerts, which began in 2001 under former mayor Neil C. Riordan, are now a collaboration between the Village of Youngstown mayor, board of trustees and other volunteers.
Performances run eight Fridays throughout the summer, through Aug. 18. Musical acts will feature something for everyone, from bagpipes to jazz, big band, yacht rock, Celtic music, classic rock and more.
Concerts are made possible through generous donations and are free to attend. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, since public seating is limited. Music begins at 6:30 p.m. and finishes at 8:30 p.m.
Falkner Park is located at 340 Main St., Youngstown, with some parking available. The park is also accessible using the Discover Niagara Shuttle free service, who has a pick-up and drop-off location just steps away.
The concert schedule:
• Friday: The Taverners
• July 14: Alex Rene Big Band
• July 21: Waterstreet Quartet
• July 28: The Barroom Buzzards
• August 4: Emerald Isle
• August 11: The Yacht Rockets
• August 18: 2nd Time Around
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.