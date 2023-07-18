“Pottery should be touched,” says Buffalo-based Japanese potter Junko McGee. “My pottery is people-friendly, meaning that when you touch it, it has a comfortable feeling; not just the shape, but also its beautiful look and function.”
McGee’s “Shaping Nature” student-curated exhibition is on display at the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University.
This is McGee’s first solo exhibition and is curated by Niagara University’s Exhibiting Cultures class, led by Senior Lecturer and CAM Curator of Folk Arts Edward Y. Millar.
McGee’s passion for experimentation focuses on learning new techniques, shapes and textures that encourage the sensory exploration of each piece. The exhibition features more than 20 ceramic items, including vases, bowls, teapots, and cups with styles ranging from stoneware, Raku (a special firing technique), Nerikomi (an agateware style), and sodium silicate effect (producing crackled glaze).
“Clay comes from nature and the elements that inspire me. Inspiration can come from anywhere; mine comes from what I see and feel,” McGee said.
Visitors are encouraged to touch specially-designed textured tiles, then record what the tile’s texture reminds them of, a memory that it inspires, or how it makes them feel.
In 1996, nearly a decade after moving to Buffalo from Tokyo, a friend introduced McGee to the University at Buffalo’s Creative Craft Center pottery class, where she immediately fell in love with pottery making and has been creating fine wares ever since. Her connection to the region includes teaching at Buffalo Public School 76 Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy for 30 years (1990-2020), participating in local arts and crafts festivals, and making specific pottery for the local Japanese community’s tea ceremonies.
“Hearing about Junko’s experience and her history with pottery was interesting and eye-opening,” said Niagara University student Anjali Verma. “Through this curatorial experience, I have broadened my perspective, and it has allowed me to understand the appreciation of cultural diversity and history through art.”
The exhibit is on view through Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.