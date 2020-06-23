The Stoll Brothers Band will put on a drive-in concert Friday at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., while food vendors offer a "Taste of the Fair."
The concert and food fair together have been dubbed "Night in Niagara!" by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. The fairgrounds are open and food service will be ongoing from 4 to 8 p.m. The Stoll Brothers Band will play from 5 to 7. Admission is $10 per vehicle (limited to 150 vehicles) and $5 per walker or biker. Only cash will be accepted at the gate; for advance tickets, call 433-8839 during regular office hours until noon Friday.
Concert-goers may bring lawn chairs to take in the show outside their vehicles, so long as proper social distancing is maintained. Guests are required to wear face coverings while waiting in food lines, using bathroom facilities and when social distancing of 6 feet isn't possible.
Taste of the Fair vendors are Louie’s Pizza, Fowlers Taffy, The Meeting Place (Greek food), Bob Lawrence (fried dough, deep fried Oreos and lemonade), and DWMF (burgers, hot dogs, French fries, Philly cheese steak and fried bologna).
Taste of the Fair will return as a drive-through / walk-up option at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit cceniagaracounty.org, call 433-8849 or email niagara@cornell.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.