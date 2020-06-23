Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.