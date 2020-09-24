Dedication of sculptures part of 'Locktoberfest VII' 

LOCKPORT — The first three life-size, cast bronze sculptures of the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument will be formally dedicated at 11 a.m. Saturday, as part of the city's 7th annual “Locktoberfest” event.
The three sculptures are the first installment of a proposed 14-figure exhibit planned for the Lock 70 stairway in the Lockport Locks — the exact same location where a dozen lock tenders and a little girl were photographed in 1897 by F.B. Clench. The fourteenth figure in the display will be the likeness of the photographer, as conceived by artist Susan Geissler, who has been commissioned by the Lockport Locks Heritage District to design and fabricate the statuary.
The three figures that comprise Phase I of the Lock Tenders Tribute are Michael Hennessey, Martin Noonan and Tom O’Hara. Descendants of the lock tenders will be in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony. In addition to local and state dignitaries, Douglas Decroix, publisher of Western New York Heritage Magazine, is expected to address the gathering.
The sculpture dedication will follow a 10 a.m. presentation of the Key to the Locks Award, also taking place there.
The event opens at 9 a.m. with the Lockport Community Market at the Lockview Plaza and crafters on Canal Street. Local farmers, food producers, artists, collectors and photographers are invading the Lock district for your enjoyment.
Crafters expected to attend this year include Boho Chic Designs, Different Woods, Lakeshore Alpacas, Pugbully Studios, Blue Moon Vintage Bus, Jeff Tracy Photography, Inside the Lines Studio, Holly's Vision, Imagine That Olcott, Mellow Slow Minerals and Lock City Cycling Project.
Also featured is the popular demonstration of the operation of the restored Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks, from noon to 2 p.m. Additional information on the event is available at www.locktoberfest.org.
Boy Scout Troop 5014 will also be there, selling hand sanitizer pouches (with a 2 oz bottle) as a troop fundraiser.
Locktoberfest is organized annually by Lockport Main Street, Inc., in cooperation with the City of Lockport, Niagara County Historical Society and the Lockport Locks Heritage District.
Due to COVID precautions, all attendees must wear face masks and practice social distancing. The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.