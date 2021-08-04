Dave Stockton and The Pocket Change Trio to play Music in the Gardens

The Music in the Gardens series continues at the Kenan Center in Lockport at noon on Saturday with music by Dave Stockton and The Pocket Change Trio.
“The community is invited to enjoy the beautiful Kenan House Gardens while supporting local musicians,” Parrish Gibbons Herzog of the Kenan Center said. “Dave Stockton has early memories of the Kenan Center, including the institution’s opening ribbon cutting. We are thrilled to welcome him back to perform.”
The concert is expected to bring energy, personality and groove while playing genres including contemporary and classic rock, funk, jazz and country.
Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for not-yet members. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, blankets and refreshments.
Music in the Gardens is a part of the Kenan Center In the Gardens series sponsored by the Lockport Community Market with support from the Greater Lockport Development Corporation. In the Gardens schedule:
• Music in the Gardens: Dave Stockton & The Pocket Change Trio, noon Saturday.
• Yoga in the Gardens: With Peaceful Water Yoga on Mondays at 6 p.m.
• Music in the Gardens Youth Edition: With Connie Allison on Thursdays at 10 a.m.
More events to be announced. Follow the Kenan Center on social media for news and events.
