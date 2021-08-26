Darien Lake to shine bright this holiday season.

Six Flags Darien Lake is kicking off a new holiday tradition this winter — the Magic of Lights drive-through experience. The theme park will be decked out and shining bright this holiday season from Nov. 18 through Jan. 2.
The 1.25-mile route winds guests through the park and campground from the comfort and warmth of a vehicle which organizers say will be overflowing with spectacular lighting displays that bring favorite holiday themes and characters to life.
“We are delighted to be extending our calendar into this magical time of year with this truly unique event. This new drive-through experience is sure to delight guests of all ages and help create fond, new memories for families and friends. We look forward to Magic of Lights becoming a holiday tradition at our park for years to come,” said Six Flags Darien Lake President Mark Kane.
Magic of Lights will take place nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. and will be closed Nov. 25 and Dec. 24 and 25.
The drive-through experience will be free to all current members and season pass holders. Season passes for the 2022 season are now available and includes admission to this holiday event. Magic of Lights event tickets will be available to purchase this fall. More information can be found at sixflags.com/darienlake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.