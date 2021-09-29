Covid can't stop concerts at the Rapids

The rise of Covid variant cases has led to precautions and even some cancellations of music shows in Buffalo.
Not in Niagara Falls at the Rapids Theatre where things are full speed ahead for four blues show in the coming months.
“We have to follow protocols, but as we learned with Covid, things change” promoter Anita West said. “We are full steam ahead.”
West said when she planned the series of shows to bring blues to Niagara Falls after a Buffalo club announced its closure.
Coming up:
• 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 Coco Montoya with 77 Stone of Niagara Falls opening up.
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, Coda, featuring the blues of Led Zeppelin
• 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
• 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Walter Trout with the Girls of Grosh (Megan Brown and Grace Lougen) opening up.
We said tickets would have sold better so far if the Canadian border were open because she would count on about 100 sales a show.
“We want to show people the room and let them know it is a fantastic place to see a show,” West said.
The Rapids box office is now open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and has a number of upcoming rock shows on sale in addition to the blues.
