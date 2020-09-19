Jeremy Sniatecki watched the first Star Wars film when it was first released in 1977. He was 4 years old.
Now, after decades of watching the movies and collecting the toys, the Pendleton/North Tonawanda native now living in Rochester, thought he’d finally hit the end of the road with “The Rise of Skywalker.”
But that was untrue. “The Mandalorian,” a new series of Star Wars characters and tropes, was broadcasted from Disney Plus and he was back on the wagon again.
“I am a hardcore Star Wars fan from 1977. I was 4 years old, and it exploded my mind creatively,” he said. “I was drawing stuff and collecting the figures. The ‘Mandalorian’ came along and we gave it a try and it was like, ‘This is what Star Wars should be!’ I’m so glad they took a shot at it.”
It should be said that Sniatecki is not just a fanboy watching science fiction while he works a regular day job. Sniatecki has taken his passions and fueled them into artwork and works as a freelance artist, often with the bonus twist of recreating characters from Dr. Who, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, and now Star Wars.
Recently, the first of his series of “The Mandalorian” poster art was displayed at 2020 Comic Con where it was released internationally, and there are several more of the posters in development.
“Comic Con was all online and a lot of the companies that would normally go, exhibit and participate, they all got together and had things going on together online,” Sniatecki said. “The first of the Mandalorian poster series, they released it as a Comic Con release, but you can still get it even though Comic Con’s over.”
Jeremy Sniatecki’s “The Outer Rim” can be found at www.acmearchivesdirect.com with a search of his last name.
“The Outer Rim” Star Wars print is published through Acme Archives and is officially licensed by Lucasfilm.
The second season of “The Mandalorian” kicks off on Oct. 30 and there’s already plenty of “buzz” about it. That along with the pending release of a new “Dune” film and the ongoing slate of Marvel superhero films and Disney shows, there's plenty to gush over, said Sniatecki.
“I’m no expert obviously, I like what I like,” he said. “I guess there’s semi-expertise with the merchandising and collectible side of things, which is a big part of fandom for a lot of folks, right? If you’re a fan, there conventions and stuff. Half the fun is like, ‘I like that character, I’m going to get an action figure for my shelf,’ or “Hey, I’m going to get a jacket that looks kind of like the one from the show,’ or that kind of stuff. So, I guess being in the collectibles world, it does really offer that side of seeing it clearly: that connection between the collectibles and the actual movies or shows.”
Sniatecki also entered a T-shirt contest with a piece called “Fett Deco” and it was chosen by actor Seth Green.
In many ways, Sniatecki has grown from that fanboy he was when he was younger, but he still remembers the excitement. At the mention of the new “Bill and Ted” movie, he was instantly engaged.
“Yes!” he said. “My buddy that I grew up with, he lives out here in Rochester, too. We bought a digital projector and a screen and went to the digital rental, so we had it in our backyard, and my friend and I could sit together, because the first two, we saw in the movie theater when we were teenagers. I thought, ‘Man, I got to do this!’ and since we can’t have people over inside, I said, ‘Let’s have a backyard movie night!' ”
