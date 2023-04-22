“First Date: The Musical” presented by the Niagara County Community College Theatre Department takes the stage today.
The play follows, in real time, a date between Aaron, who is new to blind dating, with serial-dater Casey. Their casual meeting at a busy New York restaurant spins into a side-splitting, high-stakes dinner.
“First Date: The Musical” debuted on Broadway in 2013 after premiering in Seattle in 2012. It has since been staged in Toyko, Melbourne, Buenos Aires, London and Moscow. Today’s shows at 3 and 7 p.m. are taking place at the NCCC Arts & Media Theatre on the college’s Sanborn campus.
Tickets are available at the door. for $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors and veterans. Admission is free to students with student IDs. The performance schedule is as follows:
NCCC’s Theatre Arts curriculum prepares students for transfer to baccalaureate programs in performance and technical threat. It offers students opportunities to develop their potential through a combination of challenging coursework and practical theatrical training.
For more information about “Blind Date: The Musical” and other upcoming events at NCCC, visit the college’s performing arts website at http://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/pa/.
