One of the longest running exhibits in the history of the Kenan Center Gallery is open again for guided tours.
The Art of Suffrage, an immersive, multi dimensional exhibit, featuring hundreds of pieces of authentic memorabilia, riveting film and original art work reopened to the public July 11 to rave reviews from the dozens of visitors to the Kenan Gallery. The original opening date was Feb. 9. The exhibit was shuttered March 16 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Co-chairs Ellen Martin and Mary Brennan-Taylor have been on site since the reopening and encourage the community to experience this unique exhibit, described as equal parts art, history and drama against the exquisite backdrop of the Kenan mansion's architecture.
"The plan is to eventually move the exhibit on to a national stage but having it premiere in Lockport to such an overwhelming and enthusiastic reception has been very special," Brennan-Taylor stated.
Individuals and groups interested in scheduling guided tours are encouraged to contact the Kenan Center at 433-2617.
Brennan-Taylor will also be providing tours each Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 through August 26th for groups of 10 people or less. Masks and social distancing are required.
The Art of Suffrage is a project of The Lockport Public Arts Council.
