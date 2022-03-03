Castellani celebrating powerful women in art

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University will open two exhibitions on March 19 — Dorothy Gillespie: Works from the Radford University Collection and Iron Butterfly & Gates to Times Square: The Chryssa and Nicholas Krushenick Portfolios.
General admission is free. The CAM is open to the public on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
American artist Dorothy Gillespie (1920-2012), was a dynamic painter, innovative sculptor, and passionate educator, known for her vibrant, colorful work. The major exhibition Dorothy Gillespie: Works from the Radford University Collection, features 21 works spanning Gillespie’s career from the 1940s through the 1990s, including an artwork from the CAM’s permanent collection. Presented in chronological order, it provides a visual timeline of the evolution of Gillespie’s signature style. Gillespie was always at the forefront of artistic innovation and creativity. She prioritized the inclusion of women in arts education and the business of salesmanship. In the early 1960s, she joined the short-lived NO!Art Movement, founded by artist Boris Lurie. The movement worked to promote equal opportunity for women and minority artists. The Gillespie exhibition is on view at the CAM until November 20.
Chryssa (1933-2013) is regarded as one of the first artists to use neon lighting as an artistic medium. The Gates to Times Square portfolio showcases the artist’s two-dimensional work with brightly colored linear elements, reflecting her interest in Chinese calligraphy. Through color, pattern, and repetition, her works evoke diverse emotions such as anger, fear, joy, or sadness. American artist Nicholas Krushenick (1929-1999), merged the Pop Art aesthetic with Abstraction, Cubism, and Color Field painting. In the early 1960s, he coined his signature style as “Pop Abstraction.” Krushenick’s portfolio Iron Butterfly demonstrates his signature style of hyper Day-Glo colors and bold hard-edge black lines.
This exhibition marks the first time both Chryssa’s and Krushenick’s portfolios have been exhibited in their entirety. Iron Butterfly & Gates to Times Square: The Chryssa and Nicholas Krushenick Portfolios is on view until June 5.
An Art Express family program, inspired by the art of Dorothy Gillespie, will take place at the CAM on May 7. Local teaching artist Alison Lytle will lead a colorful hands-on session for children ages 6 to 12; participants will leave with a beautiful artwork for their home. Preregistration is required and space is limited. The program is $10/child for the general public and free with a family, grandparent, or upper-level CAM membership. Registration will open soon. Visit castellaniartmuseum.org to register and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.