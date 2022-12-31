Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the arrival of 2023 in style this weekend as the Niagara Falls gaming site offers a free concert featuring Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls.
The concert, and the New Year's celebration, will mark two decades since the Dec. 31, 2002 opening of the casino, the first gaming venture of the Seneca Gaming Corp. The opening of Seneca Niagara was followed by the opening of Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca in 2004 and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo in 2007.
Kevin Nephew, president and chief executive officer of the gaming corporation, said he hopes this Saturday's event - taking place a week after the worst blizzard in Western New York history - will offer area residents an opportunity to enjoy themselves as they celebrate the new year following what was a hectic time for many.
“New Year’s Eve is always a special celebration for us because it brings us back to that all-important day in 2002 when we opened our doors," Nephew said. "This year’s celebration takes on some extra meaning. Not only are we celebrating our 20-year anniversary, but, given the devastating storm that just challenged our entire community, we’re looking forward to celebrating with our friends and neighbors."
The highlight of the evening's festivities will be a free Goo Goo Dolls concert starting at 11 p.m.
Formed in Buffalo by lead singer John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac in 1986, the Goo Good Dolls soared to international superstardom with hits such as “Name,” “Slide,” “Broadway,” “Black Balloon,” “Let Love In,” “Better Days” and “Iris”. The band has had 16 No. 1 and Top Ten singles, sold more than 15 million records worldwide, and received four Grammy Award nominations. It holds the all-time radio record for Most Hot AC Top 10 Singles.
The band will perform on New Year's Eve at STIR, a nightclub inside the casino.
New Year's Eve party packages are sold out, however, the free Goo Goo Dolls performance will be viewable from anywhere on the gaming floor in the casino’s west concourse, where tickets are not required.
Part of Saturday's festivities will also involve celebrating Seneca Niagara Casino employees, including a core group of people who have worked at the site since the beginning.
Nephew said a total of 160 "day one" team members will be honored and presented with special gifts on Saturday. Additional events recognizing the work of long-time employees will be held at all three Seneca gaming sites throughout the month of January, he added.
As for tonight's festivities, Nephew said the plan is to have "an outstanding party."
"The people who were here for our opening night in 2002 remember that moment," Nephew said. "We hope people remember our 20-year celebration just as vividly for years to come. Most of all, we hope this New Year’s Eve opens the door to a year filled with excitement, happiness and progress for all of Western New York.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.