LOCKPORT — The Carriage House Players, in residence at the Taylor Theater in Lockport, are casting adults for the 2021/22 season. The Taylor Theater is located on the campus of the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., in Lockport.
Auditions will be held at the Taylor Theater on the following dates:
• Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Adult actors of all ages and types are encouraged to attend. A two-minute prepared monologue is optional. Sides will be provided for the following:
"Same Time, Next Year," a comedy by Bernard Slade. Directed by Elaine Roberts.
• George: Able to play age range from 27 to 52
• Doris: Able to play age range from 24 to 49
"Proof," a drama by David Auburn. Directed by Jennifer Simpson.
• Catherine: 20 – 25 years of age
• Claire: 25 – 35 years of age
• Robert: 50 – 70 years of age
• Hal: 25 – 35 years of age
The season will also include a holiday themed show for all-ages and a one-act play festival. Dates to be determined. Auditions for children and teens will be held at a later date.
The Carriage House Players is a collective of actors, directors, playwrights and guest artists bringing new and contemporary works as well as selected plays from esteemed dramatists to audiences in Western New York. In-residence at the historic Taylor Theater, the Players are a collaborative program of the Kenan Center, which is dedicated to enriching lives by providing cultural, educational and recreational activities.
