The Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda will again host its Live on the Lawn music series this summer.
Live on the Lawn is an outdoor music series that features an array of musical talent from the WNY region ranging from funk, indie, jazz and more. Attendees should bring their own blanket or chair for the lawn space. They will have the option to pre-purchase food and drinks from Webster’s Bistro or they may bring their own. All of the shows take place 6-8 p.m. and cost $10 for members of the Carnegie Art Center or $15 for non-members.
“We started Live on the Lawn in 2020 during the height of Covid as a safe option for people to enjoy live music and as a way to support local musicians,” said program coordinator Natalie Brown. “We are excited for this year’s lineup of performances.”
2023 Live on the Lawn Music Series lineup:
• Thursday: The Darts (Soul/Groove Instrumental Band)
• June 15: ABtrio (Instrumental: influenced by jazz, hip hop, R&B & psychedelia)
• July 20: tuesday nite (Harmony-driven ambient indie-rock duo)
• Aug. 17: Matt’s Music Vocal Performers (Vocal performers covering the hits)
• Sept. 7: Elliot Scozzaro Quartet (Jazz/Instrumental)
Tickets to the Live on the Lawn music series can be pre-purchased online by visiting www.carnegieartcenter.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event. For questions or comments contact info@carnegieartcenter.org or call 716-694-4400. This music series is made possible with support from the Niagara Area Foundation and the North Tonawanda Garden Walk.
