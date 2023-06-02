The Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda will present its annual Members Exhibition Saturday through June 30.
The exhibition is an opportunity for members of the organization to submit up to two pieces of artwork to be on display in the center’s two gallery spaces. The Carnegie accepts a diverse array of artwork — painting, drawing, photography, collage, sculpture, video and printmaking. Artists in all stages in their career were welcome to participate.
All Carnegie Artist Members in good standing were welcome to participate. Members enjoy benefits throughout the year including our members exhibition, member appreciation events, discounts on classes, events and more.
The reception for the art exhibition will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The reception and the center’s gallery hours are free to attend and are open to the public. It is a juried exhibition with 1st place, 2nd place & 3rd place awards.
The juror of the Members exhibition will be Alicia Malik. She received her BFA in painting from Daemen College in 2012 and has been an active member in the Buffalo Arts community.
The Carnegie Art Center will also host a Members Appreciation event on from 5 to 7 p.m. June 17. All current or prospective members are welcome to attend. The Members Appreciation event will feature a cocktail hour on the grounds of the Center. Attendees can enjoy complimentary beverages, light music, make or take petite bouquets from the Frase Farm sponsored by North Tonawanda Garden Walk, and the Members Show on display. In the event of inclement weather, all amenities will be indoors.
