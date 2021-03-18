CALLERI: Year One: Will moviegoing ever really be the same?

Here’s a caveat you don’t usually see in a newspaper column: some of what you’re going to read may quickly change. During the pandemic, people often don’t know what to do, say, think, or how to plan; however, they’re filled with hope.
I’m writing about the future of moviegoing. And, I will be both a little bit precise and a shade nebulous.
Apply that kind of thinking to everything else you’re doing in this upside-down world of ours, and you understand why some folks don’t want to get out of bed. Or aren’t even sure if they should get out of bed. What time is it? Heck, what day is it?
Wait, what happened? Why did I fall asleep on the couch around 11:08 p.m. and wake up at 4:16 a.m.? I thought I was watching a movie. Why is CreateTV’s chef Nick Stellino telling tales about his Sicilian relatives cooking braciole? “Save the braciole,” he says. My mom made good braciole.
Did I turn off the movie? Why is it 10:00 in the morning? When did I go upstairs? What did I do between 4 and 10?
Day becomes evening becomes night becomes the wee small hours of the morning. I feel your quizzical quandaries. Television news anchors chronicled one year of the pandemic as if it were going to be a future Monday holiday.
On my personal calendar, the pandemic began at noon on Wednesday, March 10, 2020. That’s the last time I left a movie theater. I had attended a morning press screening of “Wendy,” an inauspicious film to be sure. I wrote a review of it for the Gazette.
Right now, after a year of pain around the world, that yearning to hang out in a backyard with more than six people, to go to a flea market, or to move about the plane is strong.
Movie theaters are beckoning. In Buffalo-Niagara, the AMC Market Arcade and the AMC Maple-Ridge have been open and successful. The Screening Room in Amherst has reopened. I wrote about “Citizen Kane” showing at the Hamburg Palace Theatre last week; other classic films are on its continuing schedule.
There’s a delightful little cinema, The Spotlight Theater, in the village of Warsaw, which is on route 20A in Wyoming County. Family-owned and operated, it’s been open and showing first-run features on its three screens.
Social distancing and mask rules apply for that quintet.
What’s coming? The Dipson Theatre chain (the Amherst, Eastern Hills, and Flix in our area) advised me that it’s planning for an early May rebirth of some, or possible all, of its screens. The company also runs cinemas in the Jamestown area and in Pennsylvania. The North Park Theatre in Buffalo stated in an email that it will re-open May 28 with “A Quiet Place Part II,” which was filmed mostly in Olcott in Niagara County and Akron in Erie County.
Regarding the Regal chain, news about this behemoth changes with the wind. Right now? July 2 is its new target date for reopening. The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora hints at an April reboot.
I did a quick mini-poll – very mini – of three movie lovers. Are they ready to go back to theaters?
One of my sisters doesn’t like going to theaters on a good day – she’s even brings her own wipes for where she rests her head. She has zero interest in returning to indoor moviegoing. A co-worker of hers, who I would rank as one of the great adherents of the big screen experience, says he’ll still hold off throughout the vaccination period, but he did tell me that he will absolutely go to a theater to see the oft-postponed new James Bond picture, “No Time To Die.” A year and a half after it was supposed to open, you should be able to see the film October 8.
Their boss is not interested – into the foreseeable future – in being inside a movie theater. He is strongly opposed to sitting in front of other people regardless of the diamond-shaped seating patterns that most open theaters utilize. He’s concerned about the unmasked eating of concessions. Vaccinations are an important factor in thinking about returning.
Meanwhile, your home film-watching experience grows and the comfort level with it gets greater. I know people with actual movie theater silver screens in their house with a professional projection system and phenomenal sound.
Of course, a problem is that digital streaming means eventually asking yourself why are there thousands of movies on some platforms and nothing to watch. You’ve either seen the films you want, or, junk being junk, nothing seems appealing.
I re-watched over the weekend, through a DVD, what I think is the best movie Tom Cruise has made as an actor, and one of my favorite action films. It’s director Michael Mann’s “Collateral,” which gives Los Angeles a mesmerizing visual aura thanks to Don Beebe and Paul Cameron’s cinematography. Stuart Beattie’s screenplay is a trip wire of tautness.
Cruise is flawless as Vincent, a hitman with a precise way of doing things. He believes he’s invincible. He stalks his way through a cruel world, but if warranted, he can be fair. The well-acted picture also stars Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Mark Ruffalo. “Collateral” is a thrilling experience.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com
