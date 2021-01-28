CALLERI: With ‘News Of The World,’ Tom Hanks elevates the movie western

In 1870, the United States of America was a cauldron of anger and hate. The wounds of the Civil War, both literal and figurative, were still festering. Politicians loathed each other, regardless of their party affiliation.
Native tribes were facing genocide for objecting to the encroachment of their land and survivors were being forced onto reservations. Freed slaves were lied to about possible prosperity west of the Mississippi. Racism didn’t magically end at Appomattox.
A large number of eastern residents could neither read nor write fully, and they were moving westward because of the transcontinental railroad. Robber barons and gunslinging robbers were stalking them. Militias were trying to cleanse the prairie of outsiders.
In this mix, we meet Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a former member of the Confederate Infantry. He has found a unique way to earn a living. He travels from town to town in Texas in his small horse-drawn wagon and reads newspapers to the populace. The fee is 10-cents a person. Many of those who listen to him can’t read. Kidd is a new kind of town crier.
The movie is “News Of The World,” and after a faltering attempt at a theatrical release, it is newly available for On Demand and streaming access.
On the way to his next location, after beguiling some townsfolk with his delivery of the news, the laconic Kidd, who enjoys what he does and has a found a solitary sense of calm, arrives upon an overturned wagon. His life will not be the same.
A black man has been lynched. A 10-year-old white girl wearing Native American clothing is present, and she is terrified. She is also virtually mute, a feral child who speaks no English, although she has once spoken German.
The film, directed by Paul Greengrass and written by him and Luke Davies from the novel by Paulette Jiles, is not only about unspeakable cruelty, but it’s also about kindness and the heart of a good Samaritan. It’s a heady balancing act, but thanks to Hanks’s presence as a character with physical and emotional wounds and his flawless performance, as well as the exquisite acting of Helena Zengel as the wild child, “News Of The World” comes together wonderfully.
This is a welcome addition to the western canon. The movie recognizes that in 1870, people were just trying to live their lives under harsh, and sometimes dangerous conditions, some less successfully than others. We get a real sense of the desperation of people and the desolation of places. No one dreamt of being iconic. Certainly not when they were slogging through mud.
The film follows the odyssey Kidd and the girl must make to try and get her to members of her extended family, an aunt and uncle. Her parents were supposedly killed by Kiowa tribesmen. There are risks great and small to the long journey. Ex-Confederate bandits want to seize the child and sell her into sexual slavery. Union Army blockades and checkpoints suffer from bureaucratic misinformation.
As we watch, the misery of the Native tribes is always in front of us. The Civil War, which pit family against family, sometimes even brother against brother, is over only on paper. There will be gunplay. There will be blood. Hatred and vile characters abound. Kidd is called upon to be clever. And Kidd is determined to succeed.
“New Of The World” captures western vistas with superb cinematography by Dariusz Wolski. Production values are exceptional. You can virtually taste the dust and smell the saloons and leather saddles.
Director Greengrass has a superior understanding of how to shine hope through bleakness. The entire supporting cast is exceptional, and I’ll especially point out Mare Winningham, who’s been acting in feature films for 40-years.
Put “News Of The World” on your must-see list, especially if westerns are your favorite form of movie watching.
DOCUMENTARY EXAMINES THE SPYING CAMPAIGN AGAINST MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.: In their highly engaging and robustly informative “MLK/FBI,” filmmaker Sam Pollard and writers Benjamin Hedin and Laura Tomaselli explore the obsession J. Edgar Hoover had with Nobel Peace Prize winner Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for Civil Rights for people of African-American descent.
King’s enduring legacy of activism is etched in history. However, for longtime Federal Bureau of Investigation director Hoover, Reverend King was a danger to the United States, including opening up the potential for Soviet Communists to try to influence American citizens through King’s teaching of non-violence. During five years, from 1963 to 1968, when Reverend King was assassinated, Hoover’s F.B.I. spent millions of dollars and tens of thousands of man-hours surveilling King and his advisers.
Using rich black-and-white archival footage and calling upon the detailed insights of historians and experts in social justice, among others, Pollard and his team take the controversial story and make it fresh and fascinating, especially because they had access to newly-released government documents, photographs, and footage about King and Hoover. This was a covert, sometimes salacious, intelligence operation that may well stun you.
In “MLK/FBI,” which can be seen through On Demand and streaming, we hear that former F.B.I. Director James Comey was shocked by the truths he learned in this chapter of the bureau’s history. His truths are yours to discover.
