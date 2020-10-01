Julie Ann Johnson is a rebel. I know what you’re asking. Who?
Johnson is a retired stuntwoman. For her first job, she performed stunts in the 1967 comedy caper film, “Caprice,” doubling for actress Doris Day. She had a long career as a stuntwoman, standing in for stars you’d know, but it was a tough road. Her television credits include extended work on “McMillan And Wife” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
Johnson is an intelligent and level-headed participant in director April Wright’s documentary "Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story.” You’re glad she’s on hand because she reveals precisely what a boys’ club doing movie stunts truly was. She’s informative, plain-spoken,and entertaining.
Women weren’t allowed to join the men’s stunt organization. Johnson started her own group for women. When cocaine swept through Hollywood like an Arctic blizzard, she warned that the negative effects of men doing stunts while high on coke was a danger to everyone on the set. Certain people – powerful actors, directors, and producers – loathed her for even bringing up the subject.
Yes, in Hollywood studio motion pictures, a handful of women were used in front of the camera to stand in for actresses and do stunts, but for too long a period of time, they were used only marginally.
Most of the time, if an actress had to do a fistfight, or fast horseback riding, or stronger action scenes, men wore wigs and dresses and substituted for them.
Additionally, the bigger the stunt, the higher the pay, and males had a veritable lock on those jobs. That’s the way it was done and for many men in positions of power, it didn’t need to change. In fact, change was resisted strongly.
Johnson is a breath of fresh air in a documentary that succeeds in setting up the story of stuntwomen, but the film delivers what is essentially a solid introduction, not a seminal exploration. More oomph is needed. There’s some silent movie history, but more would have been helpful. The period between the Golden Age Of Hollywood, the 1930s, when many more men than women did stunts, and the 1970s, the decade when women finally got better chances to work, could have used more research.
I also enjoyed Jeannie Epper, who tells grand moviemaking stories and doubled for Lynda Carter on television’s “Wonder Woman.” Equally wonderful is Jadie David who did the stunts for movie star Pam Grier in her crime adventures. Other stuntwomen are on hand to describe their experiences.
Action sequences are shown and the energy level pops. Seeing Debbie Evans substitute for actress Carrie-Anne Moss during the epic motorcycle chase in “The Matrix Reloaded” is exciting. Moss and Evans are the drivers. Heidi Moneymaker talks about doubling for Scarlett Johansson for the complex fight scenes in “Black Widow.”
Other talking-heads include directors Anne Fletcher, Paul Verhoeven, and Paul Feig, as well as producer Albert S. Ruddy (“The Godfather”). Michelle Rodriguez, a star of the “Fast And Furious” films, narrates.
Director Wagner scores points for having the older women engage in conversation with younger females who do stunt work. A slight problem is how she scatters these scenes throughout the movie. We sometimes lose track of who’s who; the newcomers needed better introductions.
There are enough highlights to make Wagner’s documentary worthwhile. I think it may serve as an inspiration for girls to learn stunt work. Die-hard movie fans should certainly get a kick out of seeing the action sequences.
As for Ms. Johnson, well, she punches the notion that “we’ve always done it this way” right in the nose.
“Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story,” which is based on a book by Mollie Gregory, and has commentary written by Nell Scovell, is suitable for the family. It’s available from cable television’s On Demand services and streams on a variety of platforms, including iTunes, Vudu, and Fandango Now.
FROM CRITERION: A WESTERN THAT REALLY SURPRISED ME. Until now, I had never seen “The Gunfighter,” a tense, character-driven film from 1950 that stars Gregory Peck as Jimmy Ringo, a man known as “the fastest draw in the West.” It’s directed by the legendary Henry King, who, from the silent era (beginning in 1915) through 1962, made more than 100 Hollywood features. The screenplay is by William Bowers and William Sellers.
“The Gunfighter” is an early example of a new style of dark, nihilistic westerns, which examined the deeper mythology of the outlaw. The infamous Ringo returns to his hometown to reclaim a sense of morality and calm. He no longer wishes to be a gunslinger. His wife, well-played by Helen Westcott, wants nothing to do with him or his legend. In fact, she’s changed her name.
However, Ringo has made enemies and they haven’t forgotten him. Can he be safe anywhere from those who want to brag that they outdrew him and killed him?
Peck is exceptional. King’s superb direction could be a blueprint for creating excellence out of minimalism. Arthur C. Miller’s black and white cinematography is stunning. Those who thrive on classic westerns should especially thrill to this film. It’s terrific.
“The Gunfighter” has been given a 4K restoration with an uncompressed monaural soundtrack by the Criterion Collection. The DVD and Blu-ray will be released on Oct. 20. There’s a good selection of extras, including a video essay about the movie’s film editor Barbara McLean.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
