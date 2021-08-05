Two new movies can be described with variations of the word animate. “Vivo” delights with its colorful animation and lively spirit; however, the dramatic “Stillwater” shambles along less animated than it needs to be.
“Vivo” is a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical product. Yes, he’s everywhere in the entertainment firmament, but that’s a good thing. Earlier this year, the creator of “Hamilton” delivered the vivacious “In The Heights” to movie watchers. Now Miranda’s on-board the “Vivo” express, traveling from Havana to Miami in a family feature that should please parents and children alike.
For “Vivo,” Miranda wrote the songs, is an executive producer, and provides the voice for a frisky kinkajou named Vivo, around whom the story revolves. The kinkajou is a member of the raccoon family and is also known as a rainforest honeybear. Fortunately, the computer animated film isn’t laden with overly sweet saccharine. In fact, there’s a gentle life lesson for kids.
The movie, directed by Kirk DeMicco and written by him and Quiara Alegria Hudes, is about the musically talented Vivo, who lives in Havana and entertains Cubans and tourists singing and drumming alongside his owner Andres (voiced by Juan de Marco Gonzalez, a celebrated member of the legendary musical ensemble, the Buena Vista Social Club).
One day, Andres receives a letter from international singing star Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefen), his former music partner who lives in Florida, inviting him to her farewell concert in Miami. Andres is thrilled, but sadly dies before he can go. Years before, he had written a special, albeit undelivered, song for Marta, and now it’s up to Vivo to get it to her.
Of course, Miami isn’t an easy trek for a kinkajou, even one as determined as Vivo. The new adventure begins with the help of Gabi, Andres’s young grandniece. Vivo heads for Miami.
The scenes in the Florida Everglades, in which a host of animal characters are highlighted, may run a bit too long; however, they don’t derail the film, but merely hinder its robust energy.
“Vivo,” which is now on Netflix, has voice acting that is top-notch. The movie’s colors are wonderful, and they match Miranda’s vibrant music.
I think the entire family will be rooting for the big-hearted little kinkajou to succeed.
OKLAHOMA TO MARSEILLE: A FATHER’S JOURNEY. The screenplay for “Stillwater” was written almost a decade ago and that’s one of the reasons the movie seems slightly out-of-touch with the times. The musty story being told has cotton between its figurative ears.
Bill Baker is an unemployed oil rig worker in Stillwater, Oklahoma, a widower with a violent, drug-addicted past. He has the means to fly back and forth to Marseille, France to visit his daughter Allison, who’s in prison for murdering her female lover. She insists she’s innocent.
Allison, played by a miscast Abigail Breslin, was a college student and the movie lifts its tale from the real-life Amanda Knox case. Knox was the American college student in Perugia, Italy who was convicted with her Italian boyfriend of killing her female roommate. Eventually, both were exonerated. Knox is displeased with this film because she claims it steals from and misrepresents her life. She should actually be angry that the movie is resolutely leaden.
On one of the visits, Allison tells her father, who’s acted with moody salt of the earth, fish-out-of-water confusion by an occasionally too-rigid Matt Damon, that she now knows who killed her lover. It’s supposedly a layabout French guy named Akim.
This revelation sets the unfailingly polite Baker on the trail to solving the mystery. Suddenly he’s Columbo, asking questions as he schlepps around Marseille in a baseball cap and denim jacket and speaking no French. Allison’s former lawyer won’t get involved.
Through convoluted circumstances, Baker unites with a Frenchwoman named Virginie, played by Camille Cottin to help him navigate his way through the murky French legal system. I’ve been watching Cottin recently on the very funny “Call My Agent” on Netflix. Virginie has a precocious young daughter named Maya. A sparkling Lilou Siauvaud gives the film’s best performance as the little girl.
There’s a vast middle section in the overlong, 140-minute story that turns the crime drama about the strained bonds between a father and his daughter into a lethargic domestic melodrama.
Director Tom McCarthy, whose work I like – especially “The Station Agent,” “The Visitor,” and the Oscar-winning “Spotlight” – doesn’t quite get a handle on what’s occurring because he’s stuck with a genuinely bizarre closing thirty minutes and off-the-wall ending. He’s required to build a bridge to that ending with a cumbersome meandering screenplay he co-wrote with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noe Debra. The writing is so flat, that even the sex between Baker and Virginie, a local actress of no renown, seems perfunctory.
The movie, which is only in theaters, is weakened by plot contrivances and thematic gear shifting. The film’s editing is no help because McCarthy has to get to a specific crime-solving point. Even as long as it is, the movie feels as if some scripted and/or filmed content has been excised.
Visually, Marseille, a rough and tumble city, is a good setting, although much of the picture takes place in marginal neighborhoods. I spent a week in Marseille in 2014 and enjoyed what it had to offer and it’s beautiful location on the stunningly blue Mediterranean Sea.
“Stillwater” could have been a taut policier, as they say in France. It ends up being a lumbering misfire.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
