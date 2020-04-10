CALLERI: ‘The Other Lamb’ finds its terror in the world of a messianic cult

One aspect of our upended world is the literal disintegration of motion picture exhibition. Think about this, people have been going to the movies in theaters in the United States since October 18, 1896.
As I recently wrote, the first purpose-built cinema in America was the Edisonia Vitascope Hall, which opened on that date in Buffalo in the Elliott Square Building, a remarkable architectural gem that still stands.
Today, no one is entering a movie theater. No one is refreshing themselves with popcorn and soda. No one is settling into a seat for the pleasure of enjoying what was once called flickering entertainment. How the movie business comes out of the astonishing shutdown of the world’s economy is anybody’s guess.
Studios and distributors are working together with cable and digital companies to stay in the public eye.
IFC Films of New York City, its employees working from their homes, is releasing new features, which were scheduled to open in theaters. Last week, I reviewed their thriller, “Resistance.”
This week, the new work is “The Other Lamb,” a psychological horror movie that explores the obedience of the all-female members of a religious cult, the girls and women in it seemingly guided by their own desire to belong. It is available through digital platforms and cable television systems.
The females are all under the control of a mesmerizing, highly sexualized, and youngish father figure who calls himself The Shepherd. He’s both spiritual leader and solo decision maker. His numerous off-spring include the youngest members of his enclave. His children eventually become his wives, an aspect of the story that created controversy at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where it was shown.
“The Other Lamb” is the English-language debut of the acclaimed Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska. Her films are gorgeously photographed and fiercely unsettling. Australia’s Catherine S. McMullen (a fantasy and science-fiction author) wrote the screenplay, her feature debut. The Shepherd is acted by Michiel Huisman, who is Dutch – he plays Daario Naharis in “Game Of Thrones.” The lead actress, Raffey Cassidy, who stars as Selah, is British. The beautiful cinematography is by Poland’s Michal Englert. The movie was shot in Ireland in County Wicklow. These credits alone give you a strong sense of the international nature of filmmaking and a keen understanding of how the pandemic has disrupted a global industry, one among many.
We follow Selah, who was born into what The Shepherd calls The Flock. The compound, which houses the cult, is surrounded by the beauty of nature, which is your early clue that something wicked this way comes.
The young Selah forms a bond with Sarah (Denise Gough), an outcast wife – one of many – who is doubtful of The Shepherd’s teachings and repressive actions. Sarah’s doubts about The Flock are earthbound sins with possibly dangerous consequences. She is treated as a pariah and fed scraps of food.
As she participates in the sacred ritual of the birthing of lambs, Selah has an otherworldly experience that transforms her. She begins to question her reason for being alive and starts to rethink her past perceptions of the rigid and horrifying world around her.
Life with The Shepherd is the only existence Selah has known. The self-sufficient community that holds The Flock is penned in without technology, far enough into the woods to be away from civilization.
Shepherd is the group's guardian and only lover. The members of the cult are either his wife or daughter. Everything they know has been taught to them by their charismatic leader. Selah does have a belief in the faith The Shepherd teaches, but she is stubborn and determined to retain some independence. She may have been raised as a daughter of The Shepherd, but she knows what awaits her.
As with all horror movies rooted in psychological trauma, “The Other Lamb” holds to the constructs of the genre, but it occasionally floats into the realm of fantasy. Are events real or imagined? It combines elements of rituals adhered to by Italian horror directors, that popular combination of thriller and detective story in a single film.
No man is an island, and the outside world does make an appearance. How and why is for you to discover, but as you’d expect, this unwelcome disruption causes The Shepherd to react with intense paranoia.
As Selah increasingly questions her faith and The Flock itself, the onset of puberty brings with it new revelations about herself. The Shepherd may be the teacher, but coming of age is not one of the subjects about which he cares.
“The Other Lamb” tells its lurid story smoothly and cautiously. The females are organized into groups, their color-coded garments defining their roles. There are no males. Were any boys born? The answer is revealed.
Director Szumowska has always examined gender conflict, what divides women and men, and the effects of the power of the patriarchy. She is adamant that the prevailing male-dominated social order must be questioned.
Framing her beliefs in the form of a psychological horror movie is a bold move. Szumowska creates tension without false frights and empty jolts. I admire her film.
“The Other Lamb” is suitable for adults and older teenagers. It’s available on iTunes, GooglePlay, Playstation, Prime, Vudu, and YouTube, and through On Demand options from Spectrum, Verizon Fios, and other cable systems. Rental prices will vary.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network.
