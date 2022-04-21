CALLERI: ‘The Northman’ puts a new spin on Viking lore

Before you rush out to see “The Northman,” the new epic about Icelandic Vikings, which is playing at your favorite movie theater, you might want to catch up on the history and lore of those Scandinavian adventurers of the sea and conquerors of quite a lot of European territory as seen in previous films. Those of you with children at home are probably already feeling the pressure of taking them along.
Here are ten titles for your entertainment enjoyment that will give you a sense of what it was like to live during the era of the Vikings, even if most are not fully historically accurate. In some instances, I’ve named a star or two who might attract your interest. I’ve ranked them in order of how jam-packed they are with Scandinavian lore and how well they offer a general understanding of the Vikings.
From tenth to first: “Eric The Viking” (a 1989 comedy from Terry Jones of Monty Python), “Eric The Conqueror” (1961), “Outlander” (2008), “The Long Ships” (Richard Widmark and Sidney Poitier, 1964), “Thor” (2011; from Marvel), “The Last King” (2016; from Norway), “The 13th Warrior” (1999; with Antonio Banderas), “Beowulf” (2007; live-action, but the actors are literally draped in CGI), “Valhalla Rising” (2009; with Mads Mikkelsen), and “The Vikings” (1958; with Kirk Douglas, Tony Curtis, and Janet Leigh). All of the movies are available through streaming and some are on DVD and Blu-ray.
An interesting aspect of making a film about Vikings is that the production team really doesn’t have to pay steep rights fees. Toss in some reddish beards, shiny swords, furry costumes, sailing ships that look like dragons, and a touch of mysticism from a prophet, and you’ve got yourself a movie.
However, to make it worth anyone’s time to see Vikings in a new light, you’ve got to have an imaginative director and a good screenwriter.
Fortunately with “The Northman,” the director is the American Robert Eggers, who, based on his two previous features: “The Witches” and “The Lighthouse,” definitely seems like a fearless guy. Eggers co-wrote the screenplay for “The Northman” with Sigurjon Birgir Sigurosson, a poet, novelist, and lyricist from Iceland, who writes under the single name Sjon. He’s a frequent collaborator with the Icelandic singer Bjork, who plays a seeress in Eggers violence-filled retelling of the Dark Ages. Sjon’s most recent produced screenplay was for the robustly bizarre horror film, “Lamb” from 2021.
“The Northman” is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s play about that melancholy Dane, Hamlet, which itself was based by the Bard on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth, which is an anagram for Hamlet. The film’s central character is named Amleth.
After a raven swoops into our on-screen consciousness, King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke) returns wounded from another war. In due time, he will be murdered by his brother Fjolnir (Claes Bang), who also kidnaps Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman). The killing of the King is in retaliation for the fact that he has begun to train his young son Amleth for leadership with curious bonding rituals.
The boy witnesses his father’s death and flees. Time jumps forward and Amleth (now played by Alexander Skarsgard) is a warrior in his own right, slaughtering as many people on the European continent as he and his Viking hordes can kill. Blood flows like the mighty Niagara.
In one particularly gruesome scene, villagers are chopped to pieces or burned alive. The joyful shouts from Viking swordsmen and the wailing of the dying innocents are psychological jolts to the audience. If you think you’ve heard the sounds of madness before, you really haven’t until you’ve heard them coming from victims writhing on blood-soaked land where calm once reigned. You are watching total brutality in a time when total brutality truly meant the measure of a man. Sex is also a weapon.
Amleth falls hard for the beautiful Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), a Slavic girl who is a sorceress, and he takes her with him. Amleth is not quite a caveman; therefore, he understands the necessity of avoiding being put under a spell, but he does have his needs.
However, as would be expected in a tale borrowed from “Hamlet,” Amleth is moody. In fact, yes I’ll write it again, he’s melancholy. Amleth has already decided that he needs to be more selective about whom he kills. Marauding and murder must have deeper meaning.
He becomes obsessed with a fierce desire to avenge his father’s death and rescue his mother. The main thrust of “The Northman” is that strapping young Amleth, whose good looks seem divined by the Gods, creates a mission for himself. Fjolnir should prepare himself for the ultimate darkness. Amleth begins the journey to exact revenge.
“The Northman” follows the breadth of savagery in savage lands. There’s no escaping the pall of terror it reveals. Eggers is a master at blending psychology and cinema. He plays mind games with his most assuredly cowering audience. If there is a problem with the riveting film, it’s that repetition creeps in. The picture’s 137-minute length isn’t warranted, but it isn’t oppressive, unless, that is, gore overwhelms you.
The production budget of $90-million isn’t particularly large; however, the movie looks spectacular thanks to Jarin Blaschke’s supremely alluring cinematography. Louise Ford’s film editing is on a continually breathtaking razor’s edge.
Visual stylist Eggers fills his frames with images that mesmerize and haunt. Many will be shocked. Some will be revolted.
As for the children you know who want to see “The Northman,” I’m drawing the line at 16-years-old and over. Let the other kids choose from my list above. Or, they can watch the animated “How To Train Your Dragon” and it's sequel, part 2 (from 2010 and 2014, respectively). There are plenty of satisfying Viking legends in both of them.
“The Northman” is something unique these days, a movie that isn’t afraid to be relentless in its strangeness. It demands to be seen because it’s so startlingly original.
