CALLERI: 'The Lost City' mixes treasure hunting and romance, Hollywood-style

While we’re waiting for the better man in the disastrous Academy Award mess to speak about the evening from his point-of-view – that would be Chris Rock, weak joke and all – I had a couple of thoughts.
Thought number one. You’re Will Smith, and for the rest of your life, every time you look at the Oscar statue you received for best actor, you’re going to be reminded of your imbecilic behavior and when what should have been one of the finest nights of your life became the worst night of your life. Whew.
Thought number two. The sheer egotism of a movie star – in this case Jada Pinkett Smith – in presuming that everyone, including a comedian, should know you have a disease – as unfortunate and sad as it is – that specifically generates hair loss and that’s why you’re hair is cut super short. Double whew.
This brings me to average Americans who are playing upwards of $15 to see a first-run movie in theaters. And that’s in middle-America, between the coasts. Ticket prices are higher in New York City and Los Angeles.
Some of the time, the $15 doesn’t buy you a seat to watch a really good film. It’s money that is not well-spent. If the pandemic doesn’t ruin the moviegoing experience, the high cost of a ticket for a lazy film and the ridiculous charges for concessions just might.
Two new entries that don’t merit a top ticket price of $15 are “The Lost City” and “Morbius.”
“The Lost City” is a treasure-hunting effort in the vein of decades of these kinds of motion pictures, especially 1984’s “Romancing The Stone.” “Morbius” is a human vampire movie that will remind you of many cinematic vampire tales, especially 1998’s “Blade.”
Neither film reaches for the stars in terms of originality and visual style. Your eyes just might glaze over. They will most likely roll.
“The Lost City” has two directors: the brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, who have a minimal track record running a movie set. There are four screenwriters, including the Nees, Oren Uziel, and Dana Fox. There’s a story credit for Seth Gordon, who also co-produced with Liza Chasin and star Sandra Bullock. The adage about too many cooks spoiling the broth is apt here.
Bullock plays a widowed recluse, who writes romantic adventure novels. The main cover model for her books is a shirtless hunk acted by Channing Tatum. Yes, male nudity abounds. Their chemistry comes across as forced. I didn’t feel enthused at the prospect that they might fall for each other romantically. There’s a central dullness at the core of the goings-on.
The gist of the story over the film’s 112-minute running time is that an obsessive, eccentric billionaire named Abigail Fairfax will kidnap Bullock’s character in order to discover the whereabouts of a spectacular treasure, which is a fictional plot device in the novels, but which Fairfax believes is real.
The convoluted movie then meanders hither and yon, mostly yon, which is an island in the Atlantic Ocean. Brad Pitt is involved for a while as a CIA tracker. The lumbering “the Lost City” hasn’t a whit of cleverness about which to care. Familiarity breeds contempt.
One more thing. Abigail Fairfax is a man, and he’s played by Daniel Radcliffe, who gives the character everything he can, just like an energetic little bunny.
Regarding “Morbius,” there’s a bit of “The Island Of Dr. Moreau” to it and a lot of everything else you’ve seen during your movie-watching lives.
Young Michael Morbius has a hemoglobin disease, which is at the crux of the movie in which his younger brother Milo is also involved. The thrust of the story is filled with vampire lore.
A ship’s crew is drained of its blood. Soon, a seemingly brilliant fellow becomes a warped adult and bad things are happening to good people. You’ll follow laboratory experiments, learn about synthetic blood, ponder brotherly love (and jealousy), and try to come to terms with a lust for everything vampirish, including echolocation. There’s a lot that seems made up on the fly.
The central character of Morbius is part of the Spider-Man Universe, but the film has little of the clever excitement and dollops of humor that compose that specific entertainment force. In fact, an attempt to toss in some comedy fails miserably. The evil doings and essential fight come across as labored and expected for the genre.
The acceptable cast, which includes Jared Leto as the adult Michael, Matt Smith as the adult Milo, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson all got paid, as did Swedish-Chilean director Daniel Espinoza and American screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. It’s not the actors’ fault that the movie feels like paint-by-the-numbers filmmaking. However, I wasn’t overly impressed with anyone’s performance.
“Morbius” feels like groupthink. Movie by committee. I sensed something casual about the entire enterprise. What director Espinoza may have thought was free-wheeling and improvisatory has, in reality, generated scenes that feel unfinished. Even, perhaps, poorly considered. Without giving away anything, there’s a Biblical undercurrent regarding the relationship between Michael and Milo.
The key question asked and answered in the film is whether or not Michael will embrace his vampire self. See the movie if you want to know what happens. However, fair warning. “Morbius” is a jumble, and an ill-advised jumble at that.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.