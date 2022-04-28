CALLERI: The dynamic ‘Firebird’ soars out of today’s headlines

A unfunny thing happened on the way to the film festival.
A year ago, in April 2021, “Firebird,” an international co-production from Estonia, was accepted by the Moscow Film Festival. A press preview screening was held. Suddenly, someone in the Kremlin wasn’t happy. Reportedly, an unheard of 93 negative reviews were instantly published in Russia. Protestors materialized on the street seemingly out of nowhere.
According to published comments from the movie’s director, the Estonian Peeter Rebane, ticket sales were ordered to be stopped, those holding tickets wouldn’t be allowed in the theater, and special publicity programs, always a bonus for moviegoers at any film festival, were cancelled. The festival’s organizers showed the movie, but to an empty theater. This was their small way of protesting.
Why did this happen? “Firebird,” set in the late-1970s and early-1980s in Estonia and Russia, is about two male members of the Soviet Union’s military falling in love with each other. Talk about “don’t ask, don’t tell.” What the State doesn’t want, the State won’t allow.
The movie did play film festivals in scores of major cities around the world in 2021 and is now playing in theaters in the United States, including the Amherst Theatre in metro Buffalo.
“Firebird” is based on real events (the autobiographical “The Story Of Roman” by Sergey Fetisov is its source). It unreels with superb production values and a sense of melodrama – in a good way – that would have made any Hollywood studio chief in the 1950s proud.
For some audience members, the movie may feel too melodramatic; however, it is a romantic thriller after all, and it succeeds in telling a dense story in a tight running-time with a large cast and a clear understanding of the power of the Soviet Union to control numerous countries and their citizens from the boardroom to the bedroom.
Sergey, played by British actor Tom Prior, who also co-wrote the screenplay with director Rebane, is a young Estonian private performing his national service on an airbase in his nation during the Cold War.
He enjoys the art of photography and dreams of being an actor. He has a flirtatious, albeit platonic, friendship with Luisa (Diana Pozharskaya), who is a secretary on the base for one of the commanding officers. Volodja (Jake Thomas Henderson) is Sergey’s friend in the barracks, and they are both just trying to cope with compulsory military life and belligerent bellowing supervisors.
Sergey is assigned to serve as a guide to a sophisticated and handsome fighter pilot named Roman Matvejev (played by the Ukrainian actor Oleg Zagorodnii). Everyone on the base, especially the women, recognizes that Roman is something special.
Something awakens within Sergey’s spirit and soon the attraction between the two men turns intensely physical. On one of their adventures they go to Estonia’s capital city of Tallinn to watch a performance of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird,” thus the film’s title. Sergey is clearly in love.
At this point in Soviet history, homosexuality was on the books as being against the law. Sergey and Roman are risking a lot. They have to play cat and mouse games with an increasingly suspicious KGB officer. Their lives are both happy and tense. However, Roman also finds Luisa interesting and a romantic triangle takes shape. Marriage to Luisa is a possibility. Conflicting emotions deepen. The State apparatus turns more dangerous.
Sergey’s service ends, and he must decide if he will move to Moscow to study acting. Roman discovers that, shades of “Brokeback Mountain,” he can’t “quit” Sergey. “Firebird” plays out in remarkably serious and utterly believable fashion.
The compelling, flawlessly acted film showcases Rebane’s confident direction. This is his first feature. The movie tells its story with beautiful cinematography by Mait Maekivi. All of the cast members speak English; therefore, the dialogue is spoken in the English-language.
Considering today’s international and national headlines, “Firebird” is extraordinarily timely. Finding your truth has rarely seemed more relevant or powerful.
A FRENCHWOMAN’S RULES FOR HAPPINESS. “Anais in Love” takes us on a journey with a zany character who always seems to succeed despite the odds. Anais is a verbal con artist, but not in a criminal way. Her style of relating to others is overwhelming to whomever she encounters. A landlady hoping to collect past-due rent could end up lending Anais money. The film is a bit of a coming of age story, although Anais is actually on the downslope of 30. Isn’t that a tad to old to be “coming of age?”
The movie, which is playing at the Eastern Hills Cinema, follows Anais on a series of adventures through an untraditional French life that is best described as chaotic. The following fact may tell you everything you need to know about the exasperating, carefree, ceaselessly energetic Anais: She begins an affair with an older man and ends up falling in love with his intellectual wife, Emilie, who is infinitely more interesting.
“Anais In Love” is a character study about a headstrong woman who lives life only on her own terms. Bicycles and lemurs are just the beginning. People only exist if she decides they exist. Anais’ attitude of always looking on the bright side (even if there is no bright side) is exhausting to others. She never stops talking. If Anais has a point to make, she’ll giddily make it. And, she gets away with this because she’s so darn adorable.
The movie is written and directed by Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet – her first feature film. She knows how to make kooky seem relatable. It stars Anais Demoustier in the title role and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi as Emilie. The storytelling is straightforward. There’s nothing fancy on which to focus, just a woman who’s much more clever than she lets on.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
