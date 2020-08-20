“Unhinged” is the first major motion picture in months to be released to theaters across the United States. It’s a nerve-wracking test for studios. Will Americans once again feel comfortable sitting in a first-run theater watching a movie?
The film has been branded as a Russell Crowe road rage film.
At the beginning of “Unhinged,” an oversize man waits in his oversize pickup truck outside a pleasant house. Within minutes, he murders the residents with a hammer and douses the structure with gasoline, setting it ablaze.
We think his name is Tom Cooper because at one point in the movie that’s what he calls himself. A television news program offers a hint that he’s angry about his divorce. In the credits, he’s known as The Man (played by a glowering Crowe, not at his best).
That anger is the excuse director Derrick Borte and screenwriter Carl Ellsworth will use for what follows. And what follows is an extended road rage movie that never quite finds its reason for being. Borte’s framing of scenes is simplistic, and he has an unimaginative directing style.
“Unhinged” is overwhelmingly cruel for the sake of cruelty. Another man is burned alive. A helpful chap faces roaring truck tires. Any hint of explanation for the torment we experience is tossed out the window. The Man’s bloodlust is a thin theoretical comment about how tense and uncivil Americans are these days.
The original street incident is mild; therefore, it’s obvious he’s unhinged because of his own divorce. However, this is weak reasoning for a national psychosis of madness and sadism.
The car chase between The Man and the youngish mom named Rachel (Caren Pistorius, doing nothing special), who’s about to be divorced, keeps putting the pedal to the metal around the same locations. The streets become overly familiar because there’s a lot of looping back. The pickup’s exhaust system growls as the truck shatters other vehicles due to The Man’s obsessive behavior.
“Unhinged” is about getting from point A, when the initial road rage incident occurs, to point B, the grotesquely violent ending. You’ll guess how that bonkers scenario is going to play out – and with what implement – because Borte and Ellsworth have no other road to travel.
Additionally, mobile phones are essential to the goings-on and, well, mobile phones can’t act.
Other characters include Rachel’s young son who’s along for the unholy ride; her lively younger brother, who’s older than he looks; and some peripheral folks, including her divorce lawyer and her ex-husband’s voice. You’re to be forgiven if you aren’t sure who’s who. This is because the setting-up of the characters is weak.
Better movies about hidden rage and a mentally deranged character’s eventual lunacy take their time to tell their stories. You get some background. You learn things about the people you’re watching.
I highly recommend three films: “The Hitcher” (the crisp 1986 original, not the limp 2007 remake); the dense and deeply topical “Falling Down” from director Joel Schumacher and starring Michael Douglas (1993); and director John Dahl’s “Joy Ride” from 2001, which builds to a stunning crescendo of road rage terror.
It’s unfortunate that the shallow “Unhinged” is the movie that might bring folks back to theaters. It doesn’t deserve the honor.
New York State is keeping movie theaters closed, but in metro Buffalo-Niagara, you can see “Unhinged” at the Transit Drive-In starting Friday
Additionally, you can take a short 90-mile ride to Erie, Pennsylvania. The Cinemark Tinseltown 17-screen multiplex in the suburbs re-opens with “Unhinged” as the star indoor attraction.
NIAGARA FALLS … SLOWLY I TURNED: The new movie ‘Tesla’ is about inventor Nikola Tesla’s partnership with fellow inventor and self-proclaimed ego-centric genius, Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan). It’s filled with genuinely informative insights about alternating current, direct current, and the wonders and magic of electricity. Not to mention the miracles of science.
“Tesla” is one of the quirkiest movies I’ve seen. Ethan Hawke is absolutely wonderful as a Nikola who believes in sharing.
Think about it. Entire grid systems had to be built from the ground up to artificially light the world. If you believe Tesla deserves more credit for his contributions to the success of electric power, you’ll be watching the right movie.
The film focuses on a clubby circle of men, including George Westinghouse (Jim Gaffigan), all of whom are clearly very smart individuals. Making money from their ideas is just one aspect of their presiding genius.
Tesla is an immigrant to America with less venality. He’s a benevolent individual, who’s concerned more about helping people than about exploiting resources. A bit sullen and moody, he’s quite the brooder.
“Tesla” the movie is part true story and part fantasy. There’s fun to be had seeing a laptop computer and hearing the word Google in 1884 and thereabouts. The story is told by the woman who is smitten with Nikola, business tycoon J. P. Morgan’s daughter Anne (Eve Hewson).
Be prepared for some sleight-of-hand and twists of reality. Is Nikola really visiting Niagara Falls?
The good-looking and well-acted film is written and directed by Michael Almereyda. It’s a lovely, imaginative adventure, a fascinating way of telling the story of a visionary.
“Tesla” is suitable for adults and all teenagers. It’s available from On Demand services through cable systems and a variety of streaming options.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
