CALLERI: ‘Terminator 2’ kicks off ‘Monday Movie Mayhem’ at Amherst Theatre

Regarding genres, when an action movie is successful, it makes you believe motion pictures were invented just for that film. A well-made action movie can be an exhilarating experience.
Some of the best are planned for an exciting series set to begin Monday, Jan. 10, at the Amherst Theatre in the University Plaza on Main Street in Amherst, across the street from the University of Buffalo’s south campus.
Called “Monday Movie Mayhem,” the monthly action movie program starts the ball rolling with one of the greats, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”
When it was originally released in 1991, the film was considered an event not to be missed. You will again have the opportunity to see its star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, on a giant screen with roaring sound as he, a Terminator himself, battles another Terminator ready to do its best to condemn the human race to oblivion.
“Terminator 2” is the wildly successful follow-up to “The Terminator” from 1984. Both films are directed by James Cameron. In addition to Schwarzenegger, “T2” stars Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Earl Boen, and Joe Morton.
Rich DiSalvo is the Amherst Theatre general manager and the programmer for “Monday Movie Mayhem.” About “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” which he considers perfect action entertainment, DiSalvo said, “if you’re going to make a sequel, then this was the one to make.”
Upcoming “Monday Movie Mayhem” entries are: February 7 – the terrific “Starship Troopers,” which is based on Robert A. Heinlein’s science fiction novel and directed by Paul Verhoeven; March 7 – the 1999 version of the special effects masterwork “The Mummy,” which stars Brendan Frasier and Rachel Weisz; April 11 – “Under Siege,” one of the best single-setting action films Hollywood has ever made, and starring Steven Seagal, Gary Busey, Erica Eleniak, and Tommy Lee Jones playing the quintessential villain.
Each feature will be followed by DiSalvo’s unique interpretation of the movie.
The showtime for all of the films is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $8. Advance ticket sales are available from Dipsontheatres.com.
