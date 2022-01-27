CALLERI: Sunny Spain is setting for Woody Allen’s new comedy

Some of the greatest writers have created short stories, many of them fables with a lesson to be learned. Character-driven pieces emphasize a situation confronting a key protagonist whose unique qualities cause a resolution to a quandary.
At the beginning of the cinematic era on December 28, 1895, narrative short films were the rule, and there are some scholars who believe that these fictional silent movies remain the best examples of how to tell a story on the screen. A number of feature-length efforts were made in the early 1900s, but by and large, shorts, especially comedies, were the focal point of moviegoing.
On October 19, 1896, the brothers Mitchell and Moe Mark opened Edisonia Hall in Buffalo in the Ellicott Square Building on Main Street as the world’s first purpose-built motion picture theater. The Edisonia began with a program of short films.
Many young moviemakers begin their careers making shorts, and the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences strives to honor them with an Oscar.
Today, few established directors and screenwriters generate short films; however, the literary tradition of short stories continues with movies made by writer-director Woody Allen. He’s a filmmaker whose themes fit comfortably into character-rich storylines filled with people who find themselves seeking a solution to a personal crisis or looking for an answer to a philosophical question.
Allen’s exceptional movies, many of them classics made during a remarkable 50-plus-years run, tend to flow effortless to around the 90-minute mark.
Allen’s newest feature, from his own original screenplay, is “Rifkin’s Festival.” It’s now playing across the United States, including at the Amherst Theatre and Eastern Hills Cinema in metro Buffalo.
At the start of the sharply comic movie, we’re in beautiful San Sebastian, Spain for the annual San Sebastian Film Festival. The hotel is deluxe, the weather is lovely, and if there’s a word to describe the experience, it’s that everyone seems to be having a “wonderful” time.
Well, almost everyone. Mort Rifkin (played with sweet whimsical elfishness by Wallace Shawn, whose real-life father was the legendary editor of The New Yorker Magazine in its glory days), isn’t actually having any trouble adjusting to the rhythms of the festival. What he is having problems with are his decision to stop teaching film studies at the university level and his current belabored and sporadic attempts to write a novel.
As he’s told his therapist, Mort is concerned about the lack of energy in his marriage to his wife Sue (gloriously acted by Gina Gershon), a press agent who is quite beautiful and is blessed with a vivid personality and a careerist drive. Mort has accompanied his wife to keep an eye on her.
Sue’s task is to publicize and shepherd through festival events a smoldering young Frenchman named Philippe, who’s a popular actor with a film to promote and a roving eye and droll disdain for almost everything. His eyes rove over Sue with abandon. He’s got a smooth patter and slick, indiscreet moves. Philippe is played by France’s Louis Garrel. In real-life, his father is a director also named Philippe.
It’s no wonder then that Mort is concerned about pangs affecting his heart. The duality of the heart as a symbol of both romantic love and a source of pain is Allen roaming in clever parallel territory.
Mort, being a hypochondriac, goes to cardiologist Dr. Jo Royas (an endearing Elena Anaya) for a swift check-up. She’s warm and witty, and he becomes smitten with her. Is the twain going to meet? She’s a professional to the core. However, she is amused by Mort’s attentions. Additionally, she loathes Philippe’s movie and is having problems with her tempestuous husband (a perfect Sergi Lopez), an artist with an eye for women other than his wife.
If that isn’t enough to send Allen’s entertaining film spinning into its fast-paced orbit, Jo also loves classic European New Wave cinema from the 1960 and 1970s, which is right in Mort’s professorial wheelhouse.
It’s here that “Rifkin’s Festival” genuinely soars. Allen delivers a series of delightful dream-state tributes to great films from Ingmar Bergman, Jean-Luc Godard, Francois Truffaut, Federico Fellini, and Luis Bunuel. Look for Christoph Waltz as Death in the Bergman scene and a nifty nod to Bunuel’s “The Exterminating Angel.” As an added attraction, there’s an Orson Welles, “Citizen Kane,” Rosebud joke.
However, Allen also smartly reveals Mort to be a realist. And, you truly believe that a woman as intelligent as Sue knows what game Philippe is a clear champion at playing. The route the movie takes relies on her understanding musical beds and everyone recognizing that they’re in Spain, where only Jo and Sergio live.
Allen offers up a reconsidered philosophy about the armor people must wear to walk through love’s minefield. Or is it lust’s minefield? It’s a welcome development that he has surprises in store for his audience.
The acting by the entire gleaming cast, which also includes Richard Kind and Tammy Blanchard, is flawless. Legendary cinematographer Vittorio Storaro compels you to consider booking a visit to gorgeous San Sebastian.
“Rifkin’s Festival” unreels like an alluring short story. There’s a depth of feeling Allen has for his multi-layered characters, which is a welcome break from the frigid cloaks in which some directors drape the emotionless human cut-outs that populate too many contemporary films.
Allen has a movie he’s planning to shoot in Paris and a new book is in the works. His autobiographical “Apropos Of Nothing” is deliciously adroit. Meanwhile, go see “Rifkin’s Festival.”
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
