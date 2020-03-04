CALLERI: ‘Onward’ takes an animated elfin adventure into a magical world

There are sweet nuggets of sentimentality in “Onward,” the new animated adventure from Pixar about a family of elves.
The film is a well-designed fantasy filled with sorcerers and dragons and other mythical delights, and although it doesn’t rank as high as some of Pixar greatest hits, it’s a pleasant way to spend an afternoon.
“Onward” is fun, and it has a lovely voice performance at its core from Tom Holland, the whisker-thin British actor in his early 20s, who, in real-life, looks 15 and may possibly still look 15 when he’s 50. He is most noted as the latest motion picture incarnation of Spider-Man.
The movie is about brotherly love. It’s not as slick as other Pixar works, but its ragged nature actually works in its favor. Because it’s about two brothers, Holland’s inquisitive and eager Ian Lightfoot and Chris Pratt’s rambunctious and goofy Barley, there’s a rumble-tumble aspect to the humor, which works wonderfully well in the context of the high-spirited adventure taking place before us. Barley is older than Ian, and having written that, Pratt’s’s voice is far too mature for what the character needs. He sounds like an adult.
Directed by Dan Scanlon (“Monsters University”), and written by him, Jason Headley, and Keith Bunin, “Onward” is about magic and magical landscapes. It’s set in the present in a suburban domain, but it’s really about an imaginative past filled with centaurs, fairies, mermaids, and other mystical creations.
Ian is an elf who is deeply curious about the father he never knew. His sense of loss is at the heart of the film and is what allows it to succeed as well as it does. Many children grow up without fathers, due to death, divorce, or abandonment. Some kids have a father in the house, but he’s sometimes an emotionally distant lout or a physically abusive monster. “Onward” is about loss and the dreams that follow.
Ian’s affection for his dad causes him to listen to old audiotapes of his father’s voice. He yearns to know what he was like. He sometimes wears a sweater that belonged to him.
On his 16th birthday, Ian’s mother Laurel, nicely voiced by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, gives him a gem with amazing powers, a wizard’s staff, and a spell to bring back his father for 24 hours.
Eagerly taking advantage of these amazing gifts, Ian quickly learns that he’s the brother who’s been gifted with a genuine sense of enchantment. He works to return his father to the known world. Alas, his new-found abilities only go so far. Something faulty this way comes, and Ian is only able to bring back the bottom-half of his dad.
There’s a horror movie jolt here for the youngest of moviegoers; therefore, I’ll advise that the film is for older boys and girls. Keep the 5-year-olds at home.
Ian and Barley then do what alluring adventurers must do best. They go on an extended quest. The search begins for a second gem so they can find the other half of their father. We’re watching an appreciation of magic and magical spells, as well as a road movie.
Of course, there’s now an entire other ensemble of characters, including a woman warrior, who’s a bit of a wise-cracking Earth Mother, as well as a lion – an actual lion – and some other things tossed in; a scorpion to be sure. Why wouldn’t she embody all of these characteristics? She’s a living and breathing Manticore. However, her name is Corey, which is decidedly nonsensical, but it works within the sense of the whimsy we’re experiencing.
Corey is wonderfully voiced by Octavia Spencer, and she’s not overly pleased that she’s reduced to running one of those Medieval-style restaurants. You know, the type of place in which roast chickens served on pewter plates are ripped apart by hand. There’s humor in these scenes, She also has great pride about her personal history. After all, she’s 1,000 years old. Seen a lot. Done a lot.
The colorful animation landscape is fun to look at throughout “Onward,” but we and the Lightfoot brothers can’t spend too much time in one place. They’ve got a dad to put together. If only they can find his top half. Yes, this is very strange, which is why you’re not bringing young kids to the film. Rabid unicorns, anyone?
The point of “Onward” is to return everybody (characters and moviegoers) to an understanding of the importance of the magical realm. It emphasizes the good that magic can do. I also enjoyed that Barley’s nature is to make us enjoy his passion for his helpful role-playing games. A little more of this would have been beneficial.
Another caveat is the fact that at 114-minutes, the film is too long for what it offers. This explains the sometimes confusing moments that were completely avoidable. Judicious editing would have clarified some scattered points and eased the journey.
As a story about familial love and togetherness, “Onward” is ultimately successful. It recognizes that a young elf’s poignant quest for his father is a very good thing. It’s about siblings uniting for an invaluable goal.
When was the last time you went to the theater and experienced some genuine emotion? The movie tugs at your heartstrings, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
