CALLERI: ‘Nomadland’ explores people who enjoy living on the road

The American West has a stark beauty that occasionally overwhelms the senses. As you drive through its valleys or hike its mountain trails, you thrill at the majestic grandeur of what you’re experiencing.
I’ve driven from Buffalo and back across the United States on varying routes through prairie land and mountain ranges 12 times, to either stay at a cousin’s house in the Rockies at 9,450 feet in Ward, Colorado, or to visit friends in northern and southern California. There is a breathtaking special nature to the look of the country’s landscape.
It’s this vast setting that provides the backdrop for “Nomadland,” a drama about life on the move for itinerant characters who prefer a starlit nighttime sky and the friendship of like-minded travelers. It’s a road movie, but too often as it unfolds, the thematic highway it traverses slows down to the point of ennui.
I saw “Nomadland” at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival through a digital presentation. “Nomadland” received the People’s Choice Award, which is voted on by ticket buyers – last year, it was voters fortunate enough to score some of the limited seats available and also those paying attendees of the virtual festival.
“Nomadland” stars Frances McDormand as Fern, a 60-something woman, who loses her job after the closure of a Nevada gypsum factory, an event that literally eliminates her town as a viable location in the hardscrabble high desert. Even the zip code is removed.
This closing occurs during the ripple effect a few years after the Great Recession of 2008, which decimated some key elements of the American economy. Nine million American workers lost their jobs, and unemployment in the United States hit 10%.
Fern joins a seemingly endless parade of drifters who travel across the mountain states and the southwest in RVs or vans searching for jobs and developing a special camaraderie. They are unique, modern-day nomads who refuse to submit to defeat and completely reject forlorn negativity. “Work hard” is their mantra.
There are temporary jobs here and there. Some are available at a website’s fulfillment warehouse, where employees are treated like robots as they work right next to actual robots.
The People’s Choice honor is often a precursor of Academy Award attention, and there is strong buzz that McDormand could win her third Oscar for best actress for her characterization of the tough-minded, taciturn loner Fern, a woman who, ironically, considering the name of the award, does not need people.
“Nomadland” was one of my earliest festival selections. Although I believe McDormand will get nominated, I don’t think it’s an Academy Award-winning performance because it’s too similar to the characters she played in “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” her previous Oscar-winning roles
The movie, which is in theaters and, for the time being, exclusively on Hulu, is written and directed by Chloe Zhao. Journalist and consulting producer Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction book, “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” is livelier and more compelling than the film based on it.
The movie is a deliberate study of a certain breed of folks who must work to feel viable; to be complete. By choice, they prefer the open road. Too many of the roles are played by non-professionals and that oft-used gimmick causes the occasionally dull film to falter. Zhao hasn’t made a documentary, nor is her intent or style anthropological.
Zhao has done this kind of casting before. It didn’t work in “The Rider,” which was a boring rodeo effort, and it doesn’t work in “Nomadland.” There’s a strong sense of cinema verite present, that use of candid realism that can truly exalt a story. I didn’t feel exalted.
To a person, these characters are quirky and you need professionals to capture and deliver the true spirit of those who don’t quite fit in and prefer to march to their own drummer, even if the performers are actually real-life people sleeping in camps.
David Strathairn shows up as Dave, a possible love interest for Fern, and you’re grateful to watch a true professional and a great actor. He has strong community and family bonds. The ornery Fern’s moody, emotional malaise means that memories of her own family, and the intense call of the open road, are hints at deeper unexplained traumas. Dave intrigues her.
Zhao and Bruder drop in a subplot about a character’s illness, but that seems to be nothing more than filler to pass a few minutes of screen time.
I enjoyed the feel of the campfire scenes wherein these hardworking highway gypsies gather and talk about different things. Alas, not much of what is said is interesting, nor does it advance the story. Truth be told, there’s not much of a story to advance. It’s shallow pop psychology: Fern creates a new family.
In illustrating Fern, I pass the descriptive baton to my own mother, Geraldine Calleri. She was born in 1923 and lived during the Great Depression and World War II. She was a quick-witted, savvy analyst of people. She would have called Fern a drip.
“Nomadland” is about members of society who prefer to be known as “houseless” not “homeless.”
What the film lacks in substance, it more than makes up for in atmosphere. Vehicles meander through empty landscapes, and these stunning American vistas are infinitely more interesting than the movie itself.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com
