CALLERI: New take on 'Cinderella' attempts to modernize fairy tale’s meaning

“Cinderella” is a timeless fairy tale that rose from ancient Greece about a young woman of simple means being swept off her feet by a charming prince. One extended version of the fable was finally written down for Europeans by Italy’s Giambattista Basile in 1634.
The more familiar – and most recognizable – recounting of Cinderella and her dream of romance was published in 1697 by France’s Charles Perrault. Even the Brothers Grimm delivered their interpretation of the story in 1812 in their collection of fairy tales.
The Walt Disney Company struck first and quite successfully with its beloved animated version from 1950, which is a gilded classic.
There have been dozens of film and theatrical variations of “Cinderella,” including CBS Television’s stellar 1957 production with Julie Andrews as the future princess and Broadway legends Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II writing the songs. 100-million viewers were watching.
Not to be undone, comedian Jerry Lewis acted as a male Cinderella in “Cinderfella” in 1960.
This, of course, begs the question: Do we need another movie about Cinderella?
One answer hints at the more the merrier concept because it’s always interesting to see different interpretations of a familiar story.
The other, and most important answer, relates to the brand-spanking new “Cinderella,” which is playing in selected theaters and on Prime Video.
Cinderella, played by singer Camila Cabello in her acting debut, has ambitions of being a fashion designer, rather than merely living the life of a drudge with her stepmother and two stepsisters; therefore, the movie has been dubbed a feminist take on the fairy tale by the film’s creators, which includes the uninteresting James Corden of the realm of late night talk shows.
The phrase “fashion designer” might have you thinking the movie is set in contemporary times; perhaps even the present. Forget that, it’s set in no particular time or place, although we seem to be in some kind of time-warped never-land of a kingdom located in the late-18th- or early-19th-century. If this didn’t matter to producer Corden, why should we care?
Cinderella the character has zero interest in advancing to the traditional early stages of young womanhood. No marriage for her. She wants to create ball gowns for the elite crowd, especially those who wine and dine and dance with the Royals who rule the roost.
Smart as a button that she is, Cinderella realizes that in order to become a successful fashion designer, she needs to go where the money is. And the money is going to be at a grand ball being given by King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan) and Queen Beatrice (Minnie Driver).
There’s also a prince (Robert, played by a lad named Nicholas Galitzine) and a princess (Gwen, acted by Tallulah Greive, who gives the movie’s second best performance.) The best is delivered by another Broadway legend, Idina Menzel as Vivian, Cinderella’s stepmother.
However, Vivian is not the villain we need. For some silly reason, the nastiness of Cindy’s stepmom and stepsisters has been toned down. True, they’re not nice to her, but the acrimony isn’t at the supercharged level it needs to be. All three are more pouty than perilous. Thank goodness Menzel has talent to spare and knows how to give banality a boost.
In fact, there’s more villainy from arrogant Prince Robert than from Cinderella’s family. He doesn’t ever want to be king. He wants to hang out with his drinking buddies and also travel around the world. Robert becomes smitten with Cinderella because, after all, she does get to go to the ball, glass slippers and all. He sees her as a conquest. The king is determined that the prince will eventually marry.
The trio of footmen for the coach ride to the big dance are former mice. Corden plays one of them. Poorly, I might add.
Who delivered the mice momentarily from a life of eating cheese and running away from cats? It’s the fairy godmother that’s who. She’s played by the usually entertaining Billy Porter and is called the Fabulous Godmother.
I felt sorry for Porter because, as with everyone else who has creaky dialogue to say, he has to utter mundane lines squeezed from a listless screenplay. Porter’s usual sass looks ready to burst from his gown, but writer-director Kay Cannon’s words fail the moment.
There is a fountain from which to drink what the creators of this incoherent tale think is feminist. Princess Gwen is more than willing to rule the kingdom one day. Thanks to Ms. Greive’s understanding of her character, we sense some strength. We needed more of this.
The slapdash production values look cheap and the songs are mostly of the jukebox musical variety. Although there are some original tunes, what the cast sings are works from the White Stripes; Queen; Earth, Wind & Fire; Janet Jackson, and Ed Sheeran, among others.
This unnecessary “Cinderella” has no grip on aesthetic fortitude. It runs screaming from what fairy tales are meant to be. The villainy is wishy-washy. There has to be a moral.
The problem for Cannon, Corden, and their team is that they needed to adhere to the ancient tale’s well-established framework, not smooth out its edges. They can’t make it modern because it was already perfect. They clearly didn’t understand that “Cinderella” is a fantasy.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
