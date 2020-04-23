CALLERI: New movie about Australian outlaw Ned Kelly packs a dramatic punch

The life of Australia’s celebrated outlaw, Ned Kelly, has been chronicled in movies (even three silent films), novels, musical theater, poetry, and songs – including from Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings.
With “True History Of The Kelly Gang,” Australian filmmakers have now gone to the well nine times in an effort to capture the anti-colonial Robin Hood appeal of horse thief, bank robber, and murderer Kelly, who’s a rich part of the Down Under folklore of convicts sent to live in Australia, a continent with deep connections to the criminal underbelly of Ireland and England.
The two most famous major movies are both simply titled “Ned Kelly.”
In the 1970 British-Australian version, directed by the famed Tony Richardson, Kelly was played by the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger wearing body armor that resembled a steam locomotive smokestack during the final shootout. Jagger’s burgeoning rock and roll celebrity overwhelmed the story a bit. Although the good-looking feature does have some solid moments, it fails to build the necessary emotion that would make an audience care about Kelly’s bloody cause.
In the 2003 Austrian-British-French production, Heath Ledger plays Kelly as a young man fighting the oppressive British rule that treated the transplanted Irish working people as if they were animals not fit for civil society, let alone civil rights. This well-crafted edition is more successful than the 1970 work because it focuses on immigration as a tool to build a country, although again, moviegoers are left without a solid fix on why Kelly matters. Here Kelly is more clearly a hero, but the Australian immigrants never actually created their own revolution in his name.
Based on a historical novel by Peter Carey, “True History Of The Kelly Gang” treats Kelly as a punk avatar hoping to lead the forlorn and downtrodden have-nots of Australia out of their misery by cutting a wide and brutal swath through proper society. Played by George MacKay – he was one of the soldiers on a mission in “1917” – this Ned Kelly may begin by stealing horses, but his angry assault on Victorian Era sensibilities results in a trail of horrific bloodshed. The colonizers are typical British overseers, delivering stiff upper lips when necessary, but always ready with the lash, or a bullet.
Directed by Justin Kurzel from a screenplay by Shaun Grant, the movie reveals the truly dreadful way of life for Ned’s family, including his mother (well-played by Essie Davis) being compelled to sell him off to a cruel bushranger (by definition, a thief who lives in the Australian bush) named Harry Power (a robust Russell Crowe), so that her son can learn to be a successful bandit. Power’s the man for the job, but he’s as dangerous as the rugged land in which he dwells.
Youthful Ned will eventually go to jail but his vicious anger fuels a passion for retribution against everybody who he sees as complicit in the oppression of his people. Once out of prison, the fire in the young man’s belly – he’s in his early twenties – fuels a rage that costs lives and treasure. MacKay’s manically vibrant performance is startling at times. Kelly’s gang is pursued by a relentless constable (a superb and borderline deranged Nicholas Hoult) who is up to the challenge of matching Kelly cruelty for cruelty.
Director Kurzel, with haunting cinematography from Ari Wegner, expertly keeps the grisly action flowing. His violent film mesmerizes even as it tells a story that may repel some movie fans. This take on Ned Kelly’s life has some emotional weight to it.
“True History Of The Kelly Gang” is not for the faint of heart – it’s strictly for adults and older teens – but it’s raw and gripping and ready for the right audience.
The movie can be accessed through iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, Playstation, Prime, and YouTube, and On Demand options from Spectrum, Verizon Fios, and other cable systems. Rental prices will vary.
“CELLULAR,” ONE OF MY FAVORITE ACTION MOVIES, IS AVAILABLE FOR FREE: Money is tight for a lot of people, which is why Tubi is important these days. The streaming website is free – advertisements are strategically placed in its offerings of 12,000 movies and television shows.
“Cellular” is a 2004 action film that’s a mix of “Speed” and “Taken,” although certainly not as slick as either of them. However, it’s very entertaining. I enjoyed it immensely when it was released, and I still like it.
Kim Basinger is Jessica, a science teacher whose young son is kidnapped and who is held hostage herself in a ramshackle barn. A smashed landline telephone figures in the story as Jessica rewires the wall phone and connects with Ryan, an easygoing, Jeep-driving young man played by Chris Evans with whom she pleads for help. He’s the personification of the Los Angeles beach scene.
Ryan is uncertain, but he’s ultimately willing to help. The fast-moving “Cellular” delivers a clever energetic chase and some tense roadblocks to the mystery of why Jessica’s family is in jeopardy. Jason Statham is nicely sinister as one of the bad guys. William H. Macy, as a cop who wants to open a day spa, delivers some solid laughs.
David R. Ellis’ direction and Chris Morgan’s screenplay, which is based on a screen story by horror master Larry Cohen, are up to the action challenge. Suitable for adults and all teenagers. tubitv.com .
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.