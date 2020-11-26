CALLERI: ‘Mank’ is David Fincher’s ode to ‘Citizen Kane’ and old Hollywood

For some people, “Citizen Kane” is the greatest movie ever made, which is absurd because they haven’t seen every movie ever made.
Orson Welles’ black and white masterpiece can certainly be the greatest movie a person has seen.
At a jam-packed public screening in a large lecture hall on the University of Buffalo campus when I was a student, one of the many times I’ve seen “Citizen Kane,” a guy shouted at the end of the movie: “what’s rosebud?” The actual meaning of the film’s “Rosebud” question is the subject of endless speculation, determined essays, and fierce debates. I told this story to director Peter Bogdanovich, who was one of Welles’ best friends, and he thought the response was perfect.
There’s an indelicate explanation of what the word Rosebud may possibly mean, which brings me to “Mank,” an epic exploration of the writing of “Citizen Kane.” The solution to the mystery is referenced in director David Fincher’s glossy new examination of the life of Herman J. Mankiewicz, the famously drunken, sarcastic, and bitter journalist who went to Hollywood to cash in during the rise of motion pictures and ended up despising the place.
In the 1920s and 1930s, a lot of newspaper writers moved to Los Angeles to earn studio money. Most did very well. Mankiewicz – whose nickname was Mank – was one of the kings of the profit machine. He was also extremely talented; however, time, and his penchant for abusing alcohol, reduced his efficiency.
Equally talented, perhaps more so, was Mank’s younger brother, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, who wrote and directed another masterpiece about show business, “All About Eve,” for which he received Oscars for directing and screenplay. He also has similar Academy Awards for “A Letter To Three Wives.”
For “Citizen Kane,” Mank shared the Oscar for best writing — original screenplay with director Welles. He was also nominated for co-writing, with Jo Swerling, “The Pride Of The Yankees.” A look at Mank’s credits reveal numerous collaborations. Because of how the studio system worked, he’s also the uncredited producer of three great Marx Brothers movies, “Monkey Business,” “Horse Feathers” and “Duck Soup,” a comic masterpiece. At Paramount Pictures, Mank also supervised the writing department.
“Citizen Kane” is an extraordinary film, a work of cinematic art. Regardless of how many times you’ve seen it, as has been written, the movie is so brilliantly constructed, edited, photographed, and acted that even though you know what’s going to happen, you’re never quite sure of the order of the scenes.
Hollywood beckoned theatrical genius Welles, and he was given carte blanche to make any film he wanted. He chose to tell a richly satirical story alluding to the legendary newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst. Who better to help him write it than a former journalist?
Some people think Herman is the primary reason “Citizen Kane” is so good. The cage-rattling movie critic Pauline Kael even wrote a book about it. It’s fun to read, but hardly sacrosanct. Bogdanovich thought Kael was ridiculous. He, in turn, wrote a strongly worded rejection of her thesis.
Director Fincher, working from a screenplay written decades ago by his father Jack Fincher, who was the San Francisco bureau chief of Life magazine, has, in his expressionistic “Mank,” chosen to celebrate Herman Mankiewicz in the style of “Citizen Kane.”
Therefore, in addition to the shadow-filled black and white images, you watch a story that jumps around, camera angles and movements that are an added character, and snappy dialogue spoken in florid, lyrical, and dulcet tones – the latter often delivered ironically.
At the start of “Mank,” Herman is recuperating from a serious automobile accident at a remote ranch in Victorville, California (a desert city 85-miles northeast of Los Angeles). There’ll be no access to booze, but he hasn’t lost his sardonic nature and ability to spin tales: tall, apocryphal, or perhaps even true. His assignment is to complete a screenplay for Welles, which is tentatively titled “American.”
Mank has everything he needs to write, including a secretary and a babysitter of sorts, John Houseman, Welles’ theater friend and producer of the planned film. Therefore, the washed-up Mankiewicz, who once traveled in wealthier circles, begins writing a complex, detailed screenplay about Hearst and his riches, parties, politics, and girlfriend, actress Marion Davies.
Mank’s story weaves through Hollywood history like a rattlesnake. Fincher reveals this odyssey in nonlinear fashion, which is enhanced by cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt and film editor Kirk Baxter. The production design, sound, costumes, hair, makeup, and music are all top of the line. Myriad Oscar nominations await this good-looking movie.
Gary Oldman is terrific as Mank. He plays jaded with a brilliant sheen of animosity towards the many hands that feed him. Amanda Seyfried is glorious as Davies, a woman with a mind of her own, and clearly someone who knows how to play the game. Overall, the entire cast is superb.
Is “Citizen Kane” better than its screenplay? Of course it is. Welles was a visionary genius, a master of razzle-dazzle. He and Mank together crafted a superior framework upon which to create a movie.
“Mank,” which is playing in selected theaters and arrives on Netflix Dec. 4, is a worthwhile interpretation of a glittery chapter in Hollywood history.
It’s the Fincher family’s peek behind the gilded curtain. What they’ve delivered may not be true, but it’s certainly fascinating.
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
