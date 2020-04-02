CALLERI: Legendary Marcel Marceau is at the heart of the thriller ‘Resistance’

It’s not only a pleasure to see and write about a new movie that was scheduled for theatrical release, but the pleasure is doubled because “Resistance” is a gripping thriller with a very unique main character at its core.
The film is immediately available on your computer and through cable television.
The celebrated French mime Marcel Marceau was born and raised in Strasbourg, France as Marcel Mangels. His goal as a teenager was to be an entertainer, much to the dismay of his father, a kosher butcher in the city, who is appalled that his son seems to be channeling Adolf Hitler, when in fact, he’s paying tribute to comic actor Charlie Chaplin as he performs in cabarets building upon his dream.
The movie’s opening scenes reveal the utter horror of a young girl’s sweet joy being shattered after she’s been read a story, but within minutes sees her parents murdered by Nazis during the pogrom in Germany known as Kristallnacht. Her childhood innocence is swept away by the onslaught of persecution and murder.
The film, written and directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz, slowly shifts its focus to the French Resistance and an unusual collaboration between Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in a effort to rescue orphaned Jewish children and spirit them from France to Switzerland.
The core action of “Resistance” revolves around Marcel and his role in helping save children from the darkness of the Holocaust that has pervaded Europe. Young boys and girls are terrified, but Marcel’s gentle pantomime gives the children moments of relief and allows them a shimmering promise of hope.
How Jakubowicz adroitly brings his mime to the center of the action is for you to discover. There is tension and heartbreak. The Nazi pursuers of every Jewish child have a determined bloodlust in their eyes.
Jesse Eisenberg, a watchable actor who shines at performing a quiet nervousness, is excellent as Marcel. A mime’s face is his movable mask and Eisenberg never once overstates his character’s passion. In fact, the more the children warm up to him and the silent moves he showcases, the more Marcel recognizes that he’s chosen the right profession, which makes him even more determined to succeed with his mission. He knows he’s an artist. Eisenberg is also expertly leading the audience through the inconceivable chaos and fear.
The well-acted “Resistance” has stellar production values on every level. In small roles you’ll see Edgar Ramirez as Marcel’s father, Bella Ramsey as the child whose story time is her last moment of calm, Ed Harris as George S. Patton, Matthias Schweighofer as the SS and Gestapo’s Klaus Barbie, and Clemence Poesy as the girl Marcel loves.
The always effective and riveting movie delivers a superb understanding of the power of art.
“Resistance” is available on iTunes, GooglePlay, Playstation, Prime, Vudu, and YouTube, and through On Demand from Spectrum, Verizon Fios, and other cable systems. Rental prices will vary. Suitable for adults and all teenagers.
A VIRTUAL CINEMA OPENS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES: Four new movies (all from 2019) and a restored classic (from 1976) are now available through streaming.
“Virtual Cinema” is the coming together of independent film distributors and movie theaters via the internet to overcome the current loss of physical moviegoing. Fans can access the program through their local cinema of choice, or any other theater’s website if there is no outlet near them.
The participating showplace in the Buffalo-Niagara region is the North Park.
On the schedule are “Sorry We Missed You” from Ken Loach, one of Britain’s most important directors, and “L’Innocente” (“The Innocent”), which is the final work from the legendary Italian master Luchino Visconti.
Additional films include the dramatic romance “And Then We Danced,” a co-production of Sweden and Georgia (the country); the Scottish drama “The Etruscan Smile,” which stars Brian Cox as a man forced to leave the comfort of his island home for medical care; and “Extra Ordinary,” a comedy about ghostbusting starring Will Forte.
Remember my advice from my recent column: Get out of your moviegoing comfort zone. Here’s the perfect opportunity.
I’ve seen “Sorry We Missed You” and “And Then We Danced” and recommend both of them.
“Sorry We Missed You” is about a family trapped by spiraling debt, whose father signs up with an independent delivery service (think Uber, but with a van for distributing packages) in the hope of making ends meet. As always, Loach’s characters – played by a sometimes ad-libbing cast – will seem like people you could actually know. The movie examines the financial and physical risks involved in working as a “franchisee” for a company that considers its “employees” small cogs on a very large wheel.
“And Then We Danced” is a flawlessly acted, gorgeously rendered, and musically wonderful look at the rivalry between dancers at a national ballet company. The Cannes Film Festival entry explores the hard work and dedication among ballet artists, focusing on a trio of characters (two men and a woman) for whom the dance is everything and romance of any kind creates conflict and risk. It’s written and directed by Levan Akin.
The ticket cost for a 3-day rental period for watching a feature on Virtual Cinema ranges between $10 and $12 depending on the movie. Some films may only be available for a week, and other titles will be added.
The North Park’s website is: northparktheatre.org .
