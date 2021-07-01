Celebrated 20th century American writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams had a lot in common. Much of their commonality is always interesting and sometimes intriguing.
However, the one thing they both shared, which I thought was especially enjoyable is this: They not only loved dogs, and had dogs throughout their lives, but they were both partial to bulldogs. What a wonderful bond. Bulldogs. Sturdy and scrappy.
“Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation” is a unique feature-length documentary about Capote and Williams. The film isn’t a typical chronicle of someone’s life, and what biographical sections there are flow smoothly.
Instead, the movie primarily looks at these two prodigiously talented writers through their own words about similar subjects and, most deliciously, about what they thought about each other. Their soft gibes are the result of respect and friendship.
Overall, the documentary feels impressionistic. It’s never heavy-handed or mundane, instead focusing on small details and concentrating on the personalities of the two men.
“Truman & Tennessee” is one of the best documentaries I’ve seen. As it unreels, it becomes an enlightening verbal duet with two literary geniuses. Director Lisa Immordino Vreeland has not only cleverly juxtaposed the words of both men, but she also hired two exceptional actors, Jim Parsons (for Capote) and Zachary Quinto (for Williams) to speak these words.
Both Parsons and Quinto are so good at sounding like their famed subjects that it feels as if the two creative legends are talking directly to the audience.
Capote and Williams were decades-long friends. Director Vreeland and her brilliant film editor, Bernadine Colish, superbly blend the understanding of the writers’ friendship using home movies, old photographs, and newsreel footage.
We are made aware, if it is not known to you, that the men were gay when being gay was a crime in the United States. There was certainly much less prejudice about being gay within the circle Capote and Williams traveled – the Manhattan publishing world, Broadway, and Hollywood – nevertheless, they still faced some anti-gay bias.
Capote and Williams were not only great writers, but they were also extraordinary talkers. Vreeland and Colish treat moviegoers to footage of the men talking about a wide range of subjects, including their childhoods, the art of writing, and the vagaries of fame. We learn what their fears were. They comment about their own friendship, as well as other more personal relationships.
Much of this recorded material comes from the many interviews Capote and Williams did separately with talk show hosts Dick Caveat and David Frost. These television encounters are delightfully entertaining. Nothing broadcast today compares to what Cavett and Frost did, except David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” on Netflix.
There are excerpts from motion pictures made from Williams and Capote’s writing, including “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Baby Doll,” “In Cold Blood,” and others. We learn that Williams mostly loathed the movie versions made from his plays especially because the highly-charged sexual relationships in them were censored. What play was most like Williams and his life at the time? He says it’s “The Glass Menagerie.”
A fun revelation is that Capote wanted Marilyn Monroe to play the main character of Holly Golightly in “Breakfast At Tiffany’s.” However, he did say Audrey Hepburn was excellent as Golightly.
Capote and Williams were talented boys from the Southern U.S. who grew up to be highly visible men honoring the written word. This superb documentary honors both of them.
FESTIVAL FAVORITE FRENCH FILM: Fans of foreign language movies can satisfy their longing with “Summer Of 85,” a vividly photographed melodrama from director Francois Ozon, whose output includes “8 Women” (2002) and “Swimming Pool” (2003), both quite good.
I saw “Summer Of 85” through last year’s virtual Toronto International Film Festival and thought it was strong enough to receive an American release. The movie has a Hitchcockian feel to it, as well as the embracing atmosphere of a summer interlude film by Eric Rohmer. There’s also a threat of menace in the vein of author Patricia Highsmith.
Sixteen-year-old Alexis (Felix Lefebvre) is sailing a friend’s small boat off the Normandy coast in France, when it capsizes and he’s rescued by David (Benjamin Voisin), a charismatic older boy who has attitude, arrogance, and allure to spare. The timid Alexis sees the swaggering David, who is everything he isn’t, as more than just a rescuer. Soon a crush develops into something else, only to turn dangerous, but in a way that may undercut your expectations.
“Summer of 85,” which is written by Ozon, surprises right from the start and has a secret or two to share before its shock of an ending. David’s relationship with his mother (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) is as unusual as the astonishing amount of attention she lavishes on Alexis.
Adapted by Ozon from Aidan Chambers’ novel “Dance On My Grave,” the story’s emotional pain and volatile eruptions deliver a dizzying psychological see-saw of moods and revelations.
“Summer Of 85” is wonderfully acted by all. France’s northwest coast looks especially appealing thanks to beautiful cinematography by Hichame Alaouie. The era’s music is apt, what with Rod Stewart, The Cure, and Bananarama on the soundtrack.
In this stylish and satisfying movie, Ozon peers through the keyhole of obsession, and succeeds.
Both “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation” and “Summer Of 85” open in repertory on Friday at Buffalo’s North Park Theatre. What better way to spend some steamy summer hours than in an air-conditioned cinema watching these films?
Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI news network. Contact him at moviecolumn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.